Ticket And Volunteer Registration Open For The 2021 PGA Championship

By Arielle Alpino for Island Eye News

Ticket and volunteer registration opens today for the 2021 PGA Championship, contested May 17 – 23 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. The PGA Championship features 156 players competing annually for one of golf’s most prized possessions, the Wanamaker Trophy. The 2021 PGA Championship will be the second major championship held on The Ocean Course, host of the 2012 PGA Championship and 1991 Ryder Cup.

Previous demand for the 2012 PGA Championship as well as current excitement and hospitality sales, indicate that a sellout is expected for the 2021 PGA Championship.

“We’re a little more than a year away from major championship golf returning to South Carolina,” said Scott Reid, Championship Director. “The success of the 2012 PGA Championship is the reason why the PGA of America chose, just nine years later, to bring the Championship back to Kiawah Island Golf Resort. We look forward to building on the momentum of 2012 to create a world-class event again for attendees.”

Ticket Registration Details:

To ensure widespread access to the most in-demand ticket types, 2021 PGA Championship tickets will be sold exclusively through a free, no-obligation, online registration process (http://www.pgachampionship.com/register). By registering, fans can hold their place in line – first come, first served – for the opportunity to purchase tickets when they go on sale in May of 2020. The earlier fans register the better, as historically many of the most popular ticket types have sold out in advance of past PGA Championships.

Once registered, each registrant will be assigned a group and purchase window. As a registrant’s purchase window approaches, they will receive communication detailing how to place their order. To register, fans will be required to provide their name, email address and zip code. Limit one registration per individual and unique email address.

Each ticketed adult is able to bring up to four juniors, age 17 & under, onto the grounds for free each day. No registration is necessary. Junior tickets can be picked up at the Admission and Will Call Office at the Championship main entrance and will be available regardless of sell out.

Likewise, all U.S. active duty, military retirees, active reserve, National Guard, Department of Defense civilians and their accompanying spouse are eligible to receive complimentary daily grounds tickets.

Details on ticket prices and types will be available in May 2020 prior to ticket sales launching.

Volunteer Registration Details:

A big contributor to the success of the 2021 PGA Championship will be the support from more than 3,000 enthusiastic volunteers. Volunteers gain a unique perspective into the Championship, while also getting to experience major championship golf.

Each volunteer will be provided with access to the grounds of The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort for the duration of the Championship to complete their scheduled shifts and act as PGA Ambassadors during unscheduled times. Volunteers will receive a personalized, non-transferable Volunteer Credential, which will provide access to the grounds all seven days of the 2021 PGA Championship.

Adult volunteers (ages 22+) are required to volunteer for at least four shifts (approx. 16 – 20 hours). Junior volunteers (ages 16 – 21) are required to volunteer for at least three shifts (approx. 12 – 16 hours).

Adult volunteers pay a $210 (plus applicable tax and fees) Volunteer Package fee, which includes:

Volunteer uniform (two custom designed golf shirts, jacket and a headwear item)

Meal & water vouchers (redeemable at any on-course concession area)

Official PGA Volunteer drawstring bag

Official PGA Volunteer water bottle

Official 103rd PGA Championship program

Complimentary parking

There is no fee for Junior volunteers.

To register, visit the volunteer registration website (http://www.pgachampionship.com/volunteer) and click ‘register here’ on the top right. Select the appropriate volunteer type and click continue. From there, create a username and password and complete all required fields.

To stay updated on the latest PGA Championship news, visit PGAChampionship.com, follow @PGAChampionship on Twitter and Instagram or go to facebook.com/pgachampionship.

For questions or assistance with ticket or volunteer registration, please contact the 2021 PGA Championship Office at 2021pga@pgahq.com.

About the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is the only all-professional major in men’s golf. It began in 1916, just months after the birth of the PGA of America, and annually features the most top-100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings of all golf Championships.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America represents the very best in golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.org, follow @PGA on Twitter and Instagram and find us on Facebook.

About Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Located along 10 miles of pristine beach less than 30 miles south of Charleston, S.C., Kiawah Island Golf Resort consistently ranks as one of the country’s top resorts. It includes The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, the resort’s Forbes Five Star/AAA Five Diamond 255-room hotel and spa, nearly 500 private villas and luxury homes, and five championship golf courses, including The Ocean Course, host of the 1991 Ryder Cup, the 2012 PGA Championship and upcoming 2021 PGA Championship.

For 11 of the past 13 years, the resort has ranked as the number-one tennis resort in the world by TennisResortsOnline.com, and features acclaimed recreation and nature programs. Beginning spring 2018, Kiawah Island Golf Resort launched a three-year development that will greatly enhance the resort’s already world-class amenities. For more information, visit kiawahresort.com.