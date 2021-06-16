By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Just over a year ago, while running on the beach, Isle of Palms resident Rebecca Kovalich was viciously attacked by two large, unleashed dogs. She survived the frightening encounter with a Doberman and German shepherd, though the 100-pound woman needed stitches to close her wounds and a few rounds of antibiotics to help her heal. She still runs on the beach, but not in the early morning inseason and in the evening during the off-season, when local residents and visitors are permitted to let their dogs run. And, with the COVID-19 pandemic winding down, she has revived her campaign to convince IOP officials to add some bite to the ordinance that determines when and how people can give their canine pets free run of the beach. Kovalich presented her case to the IOP City Council May 25, and on June 10, the Council’s Public Safety Committee discussed the possibility of developing an ordinance that would give IOP’s leash laws some teeth. Resident Bill Crawford also addressed Council members, telling them he and his 20-pound dog were recently attacked by two large dogs in Wild Dunes. His dog needed 20 to 30 stitches to close the wounds, and Crawford was bitten as well.

“One of them latched onto the back of my dog. It seemed like five minutes, but it probably was 30 seconds,” Crawford said, adding that he no longer feels safe walking in his neighborhood.

“Imagine if it was a kid, a stroller, my wife.” “I’m an athlete. That’s the only reason those two dogs didn’t get me to the dirt. At least I could hold my own until the owner got them off of me,” Kovalich said later. “This is going to happen again.” Currently, dogs may be offleash on the beach from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. from April 1 through Sept. 14 and from 4 p.m. until 10 a.m. from Sept. 15 through March 31. They must be leashed at all other times. On Sullivan’s Island, the only times they can be off-leash are from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 1 through Sept. 30 and from 5 a.m. until noon from Oct. 1 through April 30. No dogs are allowed on the beach at all from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in-season.

On Isle of Palms, dogs that aren’t on a leash during the prescribed times must still be under their owner’s voice command, a somewhat nebulous requirement, according to IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett.

He told members of the Public Safety Committee that the fine for violating municipal ordinances can range from $133 to $1,082, at the discretion of the officer who witnesses the violation. “We won’t write a ticket if we can’t determine if we can convince a judge and jury there was a crime,” Cornett said. “We have to be able to testify in a court, beyond a reasonable doubt. Just saying a dog was so many feet away is not enough to convince a jury that this person violated a law.”

Earlier, Cornett said the city’s efforts are aimed at getting people to comply with the law, so fines, if a citation is issued at all, are usually much closer to $133 than to $1,082. “If we find a dog off-leash, if they are far from the owner, there could be a citation involved, but, more than likely, if they are not from here and didn’t know the rules, it can be a written warning,” said Animal Control Officer William Collins, adding that most dog-bite cases occur during off-leash hours. Cornett told members of the Public Safety Committee at their June 10 meeting that there were six dog-bite incidents on the IOP beach in 2020 and two so far this year – and a total of five on the entire island.

He also said a new ordinance would have to be written to specifically deal with fines and penalties for people who ignore the city’s leash laws. Committee Chair Randy Bell asked the chief to look into “what we could do to make fines potentially more mandatory.” “If you have a dog attack, do we really want the officer to define what that fine should be, or do we want to codify what the fine should be?” Bell asked. Council Member Phillip Pounds pointed out that “enforceability seems next to impossible to me,” adding that “it feels like we need to do something, but I don’t know what something is.”

“Everybody’s got a very strong opinion about dogs,” Council Member Jimmy Ward stated.

“If you want to get people really stirred up, start talking about dogs.” Any change in the law will have to go back through the Public Safety Committee and then to the full Council. Kovalich, meanwhile, intends to continue campaigning for tougher leash laws on the Isle of Palms.

“If the Safety Committee doesn’t put some rules in similar to Sullivan’s Island, because of the rules on Sullivan’s Island, people will come to IOP with their dogs,” she concluded. “I have neighbors who will not walk on that beach because they’ve been aggressed by dogs.