There’s Always A Mystery Afoot

By Marci Shore for The Island Eye News
When bestselling author Leonard Goldberg takes his morning walk on Sullivan’s Island these days, there is always a mystery afoot. His third book in the “Daughter of Sherlock Holmes” series, “The Disappearance of Alistair Ainsworth,” hit the shelves this past year.
To the delight of Sherlock Holmes fans everywhere, Goldberg has brought to life the detective’s previously unknown illegitimate daughter, who happens to possess his uncanny knack for sleuthing. When Ainsworth, a cryptographer involved in the highest level of England’s national security, is kidnapped, the game is afoot.
Police secure the help of Joanna Blalock, Holmes’ daughter, and her husband and father-in-law, the Watsons, to find Ainsworth, before the Germans are able to pull classified information from him that could jeopardize strategic military secrets during World War II.
Though the subject matter might sound heavy, Goldberg’s style is reader-friendly, fast-paced and engaging. Combining beauty and brains and Holmes’ genetics in Blalock’s character has proven to be a brilliant formula for Goldberg. The first book in the series was published in 2017, and there is currently an option on one of the books for a movie.
Goldberg is a retired physician who is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and rheumatology. He is a former UCLA professor of medicine, highly sought-after expert witness for medical malpractice trials and the author of the highly acclaimed, best-selling Joanna Blalock medical thriller series. He lives in Sullivan’s Island most of the year, where he spent many summers during his childhood.