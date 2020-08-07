By Reagin von Lehe for The Island Eye News

The Kindred Spirit mailbox is located on 49th avenue on Isle of Palms.

Walking along a beach, toes sinking into the warm and gritty sand as the gentle waves crash against the shore, offers a sense of security in the summer breeze.

It can leave you vulnerable to coaxing your mind to reflect on your past and present; ease and strife; fond memories and regrettable mistakes. Since just before Hurricane Dorian hit the shores of the Charleston area beaches, 49th Avenue on Isle of Palms has been a place where beach wanderers can go to release those thoughts into a black mailbox named “Kindred Spirit.”

Blair Hahn, who lives on 49th Avenue, explained that the people who put mailboxes such as this one in place usually wish to remain anonymous.

“My answer to [‘who made it?’] is, ‘the universe put it there,’ and it’s there for people to enjoy,” Hahn said. “It’s just a place where kindred spirits can go and look at the ocean or leave a message for others.”

There are others just like it, with a journal and pens provided, in places such as Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks, North Carolina. However, Isle of Palms’ Kindred Spirit mailbox is surrounded by a sitting area for whomever the authors of the entries may be. The bench is made from an old sailboat that was once forgotten but is now enjoyed by many every day, much like the messages left in the mailbox.

Some people just leave a simple greeting for future readers, and others use the journal for an emotional release.

There have also been marriage proposals near the box, and couples have written down their lifelong promises to each other to celebrate the occasion.

On a somewhat melancholy note, others have aired their feelings about divorces, illnesses and grief. Hahn accounted memorable stories the mailbox holds, such as a mother mourning the loss of her son from cancer and deciding to stop and write a letter for him. Hahn considers it a spot for people to heal and move on.

“It’s a quaint little spot,” Hahn said. “There’s a poem on the side of [the bench] that I think is inspirational.”

The poem, “Deeps,” by James Dillet Freeman, reads: “We were not meant for bays and shallows, as life isn’t meant to be easy throughout.” He described the fact that people are meant for more because “Ours are the deeps. The seas we do not know.”

Hahn swore that when readers look through the journal, they find similarities among everyone who has added to the lore of the mailbox. As people embark on their journey through life, it’s easy to forget that it’s not necessary to be certain of what lies ahead. In Freeman’s words of wisdom, “Where the last voyage ended. There, let ours be started.”