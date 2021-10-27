The Silent Movie

By Ed Macy for The Island Eye News

The following is a chapter selection (page 25) from the reading

of “Haunted Charleston.”

12 Glebe Street, downtown Charleston

The College of Charleston purchased the antebellum single house at 12 Glebe Street in 1966. At some point before this, one of the previous tenants had created a confusing maze inside the house.

Plywood sheets had been put up over all of the doors and window transoms. There was even a well-built wall constructed in front of the staircase. The 15-room house had been reduced to a single-room unit. After the purchase was final, the school sent a crew inside to evaluate the home’s condition. Mystified by the many blockades in the house, they immediately began to tear down all of the plywood partitions and walls. The home was then renovated in an attempt to capture her cotton-era grandeur. By the end of the 1960s, a young couple employed by the school moved into the house at 12 Glebe Street. Both Scott and Rebecca Steinberg were newly appointed to the college’s administration department. They were overjoyed at not only the proximity of their new quarters, but of its stately elegance. They took the second-floor master suite, the one facing out toward Glebe Street, as their bedroom. It was in this room that the Steinbergs realized why those protective walls had been erected so diligently years before. It was in this room that they realized the previous tenant was barricading herself from the ghost they saw one night in the late summer of 1968. It was just a few minutes past 9 o’clock at night when he made his first appearance to the Steinbergs. They were in bed, awake reading. The nightstand lamps on both sides of the bed were on, so the room was relatively well lit. He came and stood at the foot of their bed. The Steinbergs described the male ghost as being 6-feet tall and fairly well dressed. He wore a round-collared suit and a “fluffy” tie. He wore his hair cropped short. Scott said the ghost reminded him “of the Victorian period.” It was not the way he looked, however, that burned an indelible memory into the minds of both Scott and Rebecca. It was what he attempted to do in that bedroom that made this sighting unforgettable. The ghost began to speak. Rather, he tried desperately to speak. The couple said he looked almost directly at them and started moving his lips in a grotesque pantomime. No words came out of his mouth, just the moving lips of an ancient silent movie. After several seconds of this mute posturing, the couple both noticed a tangible look of frustration crest on the face of this long-dead young man. Flummoxed, he began to gesture with hands, furious to expel these very important words. After a moment of this, realizing defeat, he threw his hands down in frustration.

He then put his eyes to the floor, disappointed, and departed. He left the room through a solid plaster wall. As of this publication, the reason behind this post-mortem attempt at communication has yet to be discovered. The tax records, deeds and death certificates associated with 12 Glebe Street have not given up the answer as to the identity of this lingering spirit or his message. Until those clues rise to the top of this murky pond of a mystery, it remains unresolved.

The Glebe Street house is no longer a permanent residence. In the last few years, it has become the guesthouse for the president of the college, who lives next door in the Bishop Robert Smith House.

There are no longer people in this house all year long to bear witness to this young man and his soundless attempt at speech. Does he still return to the foot of the empty bed in that front bedroom, desperately trying to converse with the pillows in the great theater of time? Or does he realize there are no living ears to hear his mute words and so remains unseen as well, hidden in the pine and plaster of the walls of 12 Glebe Street?