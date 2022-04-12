The Power Of 100

By Sue Breckheimer and Germaine Aprill for The Island Eye News

The Charleston chapter of 100 Women Who Care would like to invite women in the tri-county area to join us on April 26th for our inaugural meeting. The mission of this giving circle is to make an impact in our local community through collective giving. All funds donated must stay within the immediate tri-county area. In less than one hour a qualified non-profit can receive contributions towards a needy project-sometimes upwards of $10,000. Karen Dunigan held the first meeting in 2006 in Jackson, Michigan. The group raised $12,800 in less than one hour for Center for Family Health’s need to supply cribs for new mothers. Currently there are more than 700 actively operating chapters located throughout the world with more than 250 under development. Steering Committee members Germaine Aprill and Sue Breckheimer were surprised to discover there was not a local chapter of 100 Women Who Care, and decided now more than ever, the time was ripe to get one started. “I was involved in 100 Women in the northern suburban area of Chicago, prior to moving here permanently. I was looking for volunteer opportunities that resonated with me. I searched for a local meeting in order to learn more about the various needs of the Charleston area. I couldn’t believe we didn’t have a local Chapter. Germaine and I knew we needed to do something about that”, said Breckheimer.

Here’s how it works:

• We get together four times a year to nominate and select a worthy local charity; • Any member of the group can nominate a local charity;

• Three nominations are randomly chosen at each meeting and after a short presentation by the nominating member, the group votes on which charity to support;

• Each member makes a $100 tax-deductible donation directly to the charity via our website link or check. You must be a member to vote.

“I couldn’t believe how simple the concept was. No asking for donations, fund raising, or hard sell. Just straight forward collective giving. The impact is so powerful. All of these amazing local charities work so hard for the benefit of others, and have so many fantastic projects to implement – if they only had the funds,” Aprill said. The meeting will be held at New Realm Brewery on Daniel Island at 5:30 pm, with the presentations taking place at 6:30 pm. New Realm has graciously agreed to donate space for this event. Parking is easy and free, and all women are invited to come. The website has direct links to join, to nominate, and to RSVP for the April 26th meeting. The RSVP is required due to space constraints.

For more information, contact 100womencharleston@gmail.com or visit 100womencharleston.com.