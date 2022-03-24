The Palm Republic: One Island Under Home Rule

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Not long after the 1860 presidential election, South Carolina chose to secede from the Union, igniting the spark that set the nation on fire for four long, arduous and uncivil years. They almost certainly won’t launch an attack on Fort Sumter and they’re probably not expecting to start another Civil War, but a former Isle of Palms mayor and a current IOP Council member are in the process of creating an independent “nation” that will soon “secede” from the state of South Carolina. The impetus behind the creation of The Palm Republic is S. 40, a piece of legislation passed last year that gives the Department of Transportation the authority to decide where visitors to four Lowcountry beaches can park on state-owned roads and how much, if anything, they’ll have to pay. “It’s unconstitutional. It singles out four communities in South Carolina: Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Edisto and Folly Beach,” said Blair Hahn, an attorney and a sitting IOP Council member. “Every municipality can decide on parking in DOT right of ways in their town limits. The only thing DOT can do is remove parking if it interferes with the flow of traffic.” “It’s an affront to home rule, which has been the standard in South Carolina since 1776,” Hahn added. “South Carolina is taking our resources from us. We must provide services without offsetting our costs.”

The founders of the Palm Republic also are more than a little upset with SCDOT’s decision to restripe the Isle of Palms Connector bridge without input from city officials. That’s the serious part of The Palm Republic; there’s also a healthy dose of fun and revelry involved in the creation of IOP’s burgeoning nation.

All island residents, along with those who live in the other three beach communities affected by S. 40, will be invited to become founders of The Palm Republic, which in many ways will be fashioned after The Conch Republic, established in Key West, Florida, in 1982, to protest federal interference in the city’s business. The mayor proclaimed himself prime minister of the republic, which declared war on the United States, surrendered to a man wearing a naval uniform and applied for $1 billion in federal aid. The Conch Republic, which celebrates its four decades of “independence” this year, has regularly butted heads with the federal government for a variety of reasons. So far, The Palm Republic has two public officials. Hahn is the attorney general, also known as His Beaudacious Highness, Admiral and Grand Ruler of All Seas Less than 1 Fathom, while former IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll is His High-ness, The Grand Potentate of All That is Salty, His Excellency, The Right Reverend. According to Hahn, there will be official Palm Republic merchandise such as T-shirts and diplomatic passports, visas and green cards offering discounts to island visitors. At least two celebrations will be held each year, with possibilities including a pub crawl, a triathlon, a 10K run and a street festival. And the Republic’s motto – in Latin, no less – is “Gravissima fabula est negotia,” which, according to the attorney general, means “Play is very serious business.” Both Hahn and Carroll intend to have some fun with their new republic, but they also want to make a point about striping bridges, parking and traffic issues and, of course, home rule. “While an absurd example, if the state can dictate that IOP residents must provide free beach parking for all comers, then they can also dictate that we provide free beach chairs and coolers full of beer, all on the backs of IOP taxpayers so that politicians outside of IOP can pander to their voting base,” Hahn said.

“The point is, this is a serious subject that needs to be brought to light, but with humor,” Hahn added. “We are all about having fun and getting along. We plan to have a lot of fun with this and reverse the errors of governance by our state leaders.”