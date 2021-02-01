The More Things Change

By Suzy Kopp for The Island Eye News

My brother found a letter written from my grandfather to his mother in 1918 while stationed in New Jersey.

It mentions being “quarantined” during the “pandemic.”

It also mentions how distraught he is that his girlfriend – eventually my grandmother – got the “flu.” He also makes reference to “marching off to France.”

The letter sat in a drawer at my brother’s home in his detached garage for 25 years, and he happened to find it in recent months. Funny how things like this happen.

Dear Mother,

I received your saddening letter and since I received it, which was about an hour ago, I feel disgusted.

Just before I received it I was singing and acting the fool and tonight I was going to play the violin but since I got the letter I have lost all my pep. Here I am locked in a camp and the one I think the most of is sick in bed and I can’t see her.

This war is h___. I’ll say.

I only wish I could get home to see her. Do stay home and nurse her for she can’t be left alone. I only hope that she is better by the time this letter gets there and I won’t feel right until I know she is better. If this quarantine was only lifted I would make a trip home Sunday if I can’t get a pass, but just as long as the pandemic is in full swing I am sure that we will not be allowed out of the camp.

There is not many cases here, but we are locked up so we cannot get in contact with people that do have it. You say you had a hard time to get a doctor.

Well, if you still have trouble, call Dr. Kopp, 1322 N. 13th St. That is Sid’s brother and tell him what Gertrude is to me and I am sure he would come up. It must be awful in Phila. and in one way I am fortunate that I am away from the epidemic.

I will pray hard that my sweetheart gets well and I am confident that they will be answered. I am writing Gertrude a small letter and I want you to give it to her. I am feeling alright and you be sure that you get plenty of rest for that is the only preventive.

Well, I am alright, except I must mention I had a 2-mile walk with a 40 lb. pack on my back this afternoon and I did not mind it.

Don’t tell Gertrude or she’ll think I am on my way to France but not yet. Well. I’ll say goodnight and write me daily just so I know how she is or I won’t sleep if I don’t know how she is.

With love,

Charlie