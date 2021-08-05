By Jeffery Golland for The Island Eye News

Isle of Palms resident Jeffrey Golland.

The following is a firsthand account from Isle of Palms resident Jeffrey Golland on his newly published book “My Time.” The book revolves around the joys of retirement that one can have whether it’s through international travel and adventure or the little things experienced day to day locally.

We think of retirement as a time of freedom, of release from the daily norms of work life and all the obligations, both big and small, that dictate our lives. And, in the abstract, this notion of freedom seems like something we all want to strive for. But, then reality strikes. So often those rhythms of daily life that at one time seemed so irritating now, in retrospect, seem stabilizing, even desirable or soothing. This is because in retirement all of a sudden you find yourself asking, “well…what am I going to do next…Tuesday?” Like millions of others, I faced this reality — the vast unknowns of retired life — and wondered what came next. While our careers were in Washington, D.C., we moved to the Isle of Palms in 2009 leaving behind a lifetime of family and friends knowing no one here. We started all over again. A clean slate.

What I learned fairly quickly was that my life would become an adventure of pursuits, both big and small, that would give me a life that I have cherished. Luckily for me, I’m married to Lily who is fondly known among her friends as “the nomad” since her feverish joy is world travel – as much as possible.

And, so it went, from Europe to Africa to South America to Asia to the South Pacific. No stone left unturned, or so it seemed. Going on safari, scuba diving in the South China Sea, getting introduced to an array of animals in the Galapagos, horse back riding in the mountains of Ecuador, tubing down the Amazon, the pub experience in Scotland and a thousand other adventures. But, I want to be clear. It hasn’t been just the joys of foreign travel that have enriched our lives, but also the every day little adventures that we all experience that have contributed to a retired life that I love. You know…starting every day with our dog, Mojo, down at the beach, trying to trap a gecko lizard in the house before he and his cronies set up the “Gecko Hilton,” going to a food festival downtown, meeting a vast range of people who share the wonderful life of living here on the island and so forth. Over the years I wrote short stories capturing all these life experiences. And, I started thinking about our grandchildren. There are four of them and they’re not even three years old yet. While they know their “Poppy” and “Meme” at some level, they are hardly old enough to really know us let alone fully appreciate the lives Lily and I have lived or what’s possible in life. And, so I put together my stories in a book called “My Time” that tells it all, the big and the little, the joyful, the scary, the hilarious, the delicious and so on. Some day, probably long after we have left the scene, they might pick up this book and see what’s possible. That is my hope.

“My Time” is available online at Barnes & Noble. Paperback versions start at $24.99.