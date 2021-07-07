The Heat Is On

By Meredith Nelson for The Island Eye News

It’s here… the muggy, oppressive heat of summer. It wouldn’t be the Lowcountry without it. As characteristic as the heat and humidity may be for Charleston, it doesn’t bode well for those who prefer to exercise outdoors. It’s unavoidable, but it’s not impossible to manage. With a little thought and planning, you can continue to train safely and effectively throughout the summer months. Here are a few tips to keep you going in the heat.

When should I run?

Timing matters. Exercising earlier in the day, as the sun is coming up, allows you to avoid direct sun and the high temperatures that go with it. Not an early morning riser? The end of the day is often slightly cooler as well, although not quite as pleasant as the morning.

Where should I exercise?

Seek out shady routes or venues. Pavement absorbs the heat, making it “hot enough to fry an egg on.” Shaded sidewalks and trails are often more desirable.

What should I wear?

Do your best to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Cotton may be comfy, but once you begin sweating it only gets heavier and wetter, which doesn’t allow for your skin to disperse heat efficiently. A lightweight, moisture-wicking hat or visor is advisable, especially when running in the sun.

Lighter colors reflect the heat, as opposed to black clothing which attracts the heat and carries it right on through to your skin. If you can’t avoid the sun, protect your skin with a sport-specific sunscreen – they tend to last longer even when sweating. And don’t forget to protect your eyes from the sun . . . grab a pair of shades as you head out the door.

How much should I drink?

You may have heard different theories… drink your weight in ounces every day; drink 8, 8oz glasses daily; etc. The bottom line is that everyone is different. Body size, how much you sweat, the heat and humidity, even what food you have consumed in the last few hours, can all affect how much you need to drink during exercise. But for most people exercising in the heat, a rule of thumb is to consume 12-16 oz of water prior to your workout, and every 15-20 minutes top off your hydration with another 6-8oz. Although it is crucial to remain hydrated, it is even more important when planning to exercise for longer than an hour. Especially during the summer, you may also benefit from an electrolyte solution before, during, and/or afterwards (beware of any added sugars). You can do all the math you want… but really, the best way to monitor your hydration and make sure you are taking in adequate amounts of fluids is to check the color of your urine. Clear to pale yellow pee indicates adequate hydration … otherwise, drink more!

Adjust your goals

The heat of the summer is not the right conditions for setting PR’s (Personal Records). Expect to run slower and feel heavier when it’s hot and humid. I’ve even heard that for every 5° increase above 60°, the typical runner can expect to slow as much as 20 to 30 seconds per mile. That may be extreme, but the point is… don’t expect to set any records. You can expect to need a period of one to two weeks to acclimate to the rising temperatures. And for those obsessed with their smart devices, summer is a great time to pay more attention to effort than pacing, heart rate, or any of the other metrics your device may give you.

Be flexible with your training plan

Summertime in Charleston is notable for the daily threat of pop-up thunderstorms. Have a back-up plan for any outdoor activity on your agenda in case of rain or extreme heat! Be prepared to move indoors, get a day pass at a local gym, or change your training schedule by shuffling some workouts around.

Warning signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke

Be sure to listen to your body when exercising outdoors in the summer. If you begin to experience any of the signs of heat exhaustion or worse, heatstroke, stop what you’re doing, get out of the sun, and focus on hydrating and cooling your body temperature by using cool, wet cloths or ice packs.

Here are some signs that you need to cool down:

• Abdominal and/or leg cramps

• Headaches

• Nausea

• Dizziness

• Staggering gait

• Moist, cool, pale, or flushed skin can signify heat exhaustion

• Red, hot, dry skin can signify heatstroke (much more serious than heat exhaustion)

• Rapid heart rate

• Rapid, shallow breathing

Follow these guidelines and you’ll find that you’re able to keep up your fitness routine throughout the summer months … and be in better shape come fall.

Meredith Nelson is the owner of PrimeTime Fitness, LLC, and has been in the fitness industry since 1992. She can help you achieve your fitness and nutrition goals either in person or online. Meredith can be reached at meredith@primetimefit.net.