The Golden Age Of Veterans

Provided for Island Eye News

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is proud to announce VFW Post 3137 on Isle of Palms will be celebrating 50 years of serving the needs of local veterans and their families on Nov. 25.

The Golden Anniversary Award Citation is presented to the Post in recognition of 50 years of outstanding service to the community.

William “Doc” Schmitz, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. congratulated all members of the Post, “I send my sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of VFW Post 3137 for their outstanding record of service to the community, veterans and to the nation over the past 50 years.”

For more information visit VFW.org.