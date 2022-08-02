The Gibbes Museum Of Art Names New Board Of Directors, Member Emeriti

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Gibbes Museum of Art, Charleston’s premier art museum, has announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors and four member emeriti. Joining the board are Brenda Lauderback, Jennifer Porter and Molly Waring. Board of Directors member emeriti are Roy Green, Jeb Hallett, Rhett Outten and Kay Wendell. “We are proud to announce these new members who will undoubtedly add value to the board and will allow us to continue growing our organization,” said Angela Mack, executive director of the Gibbes Museum of Art. “We are thrilled to have them join our team and help us enhance our community through art.”

Brenda Lauderback, Board Member, is the chairman of Denny’s Corporation. She is a graduate from Robert Morris University where she earned her degree in marketing. Lauderback brings experience as a member of other not for profit boards including the South Carolina Aquarium, Executive Leadership Council Links Inc., Susan G. Komen for the Cure Worldwide and The Committee of 200. Jennifer Porter, Board Member, is a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and very active in the medical community. Porter attended Brown University for her undergraduate degree and received her doctoral degree from Duke University as a full merit scholar. She is the founder and owner of Chevy Chase Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC, a clinical associate professor at Georgetown University Medical Center and the director of the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. Molly Waring, Board Member, is the co-founder of Ballyhoo + Co, a journalist-led content studio and creative marketing agency.

She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Public Administration from the College of Charleston. Waring is a member of the Historic Charleston Foundation Board, past president of the Ashley Hall Alumnae Association and a former president of Society 1858,the Gibbes’ young professionals auxiliary group. Molly was also a recipient of the Charleston Regional Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 award in 2020.

Re-elected to another three year term are Laura Cantopher, Michael Culler, Wendy Meyer Dopp, Milton Hearne, Jack Hoey, Deborah Kennedy Kennard, Karen Lawson-Johnson, Ben Lenhardt, Mark Maresca, Betsy Saal and Anne Tinker.