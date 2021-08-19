The Fleming Tennis Tournament Set For October 6-10; Registration Open

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The 37th annual Alan Fleming Tennis Tournament is set for Oct. 6-10 at the Seabrook

Island Racquet Club.

The Alan Fleming Senior Open Clay Court Tennis Tournament is for skilled players ages 35 and up. The Fleming is a United States Tennis Association (USTA) sanctioned tournament, and it draws players from Kiawah and Seabrook Islands and from as many as 20 states across the country who compete for coveted points. The Fleming will be held at the Seabrook Island Racquet Club October 6-10. The USTA has now opened registration. The tournament was postponed and then cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 and concerns about player and spectator safety during the pandemic. Since the last Fleming, the USTA has changed its tournament structures and the awarding of points. The changes include clay court open championships at level one, the highest level, and the clay mixed doubles national level one that awards ITF points to players. Debbie Pickens, tournament chair, said, “The Fall tournament has for years received accolades from players from California to Washington State to Maine. It has built a reputation as one of the premier tournaments in the Southeastern United States. “ Laura Ferreira, director of racquet sports on Seabrook Island and tournament chair, said, “The national level designation was important and a big honor. It was an acknowledgement of all the efforts to make the Fleming one of the best competitive tournaments in the country. And players have rated the tournament as one of the best.” Tournament registration now open For the 2021 tournament there are two separate registrations. One is for the Level 5 open clay court state championship.

The second is for clay mix doubles. For the open clay Level 5 competition, players can register at USTA.com and registration is open and runs until September 15. The tournament ID is 21- 59630. The second category, clay mix doubles, is a separate registration and is also open and players can register at USTA. com and the tournament ID is 21-12891. For additional information on this year’s Fleming visit alanflemingtournament.net. Area Businesses Helping to Support the Fleming While players pay a registration fee, sponsors underwrite the tournament costs. They include the Town of Seabrook Island and local businesses. Sponsors to date include: Aquesta Bank, Coke Consolidated, Freshfields Village, Hines Wealth Management, Limehouse Produce, NASCAR, Salty Dog Café, Seabrook Island Realty, Seabrook Island Club, Coastal Getaways and Taylor agency.

To become a sponsor contact the Fleming committee at flemingtournament@gmail.com or call 843-768-7543.