Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Crabpot Players Theatre Company are coming back to The Windjammer this fall with two hilarious comedies. The first production will be “Always a Bridesmaid” by Jesse Jones, Nicholas Hope & Jamie Wooten and will be produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, New York, NY. Production dates for “Always a Bridesmaid” will be November 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 & 11. 7:30 Curtain. The cast includes Taylor Fleming, Jenni Brown, Reggie Lightfoot, Shannon Lindsay, Erin Graves & Kristin Verdone. Lorie Robertson will be the Stage Manager and Jimmy Ward will be the director. Founded in 1993 by Jimmy Ward, CPA and longtime Isle of Palms resident and councilmember, The Crabpot Players Theatre Company in now in its 28th year of producing plays on Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston.

Ward is also a playwright having written 13 plays, two of which were staged at the historic Dock Street Theater. The story: In this hilarious comedic romp, four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their Senior Prom: to be in each other’s weddings, no matter what. Thirty years later, the Southern friends for life are still making “the long walk” for each other, determined to keep that vow. They repeatedly struggle to stage the perfect wedding in spite of fist fights at the altar, runaway brides and the mistaken and unfortunate release a flock of white doves on the first day of hunting season.

Tickets will be on sale in early October. Seating is limited so buy your tickets early at The Windjammer or The Dinghy or calling 843-886-6218. Tickets are $15 in advance $18 day of show and at the door.