The Co-Op Expanding ‘Frosé Empire’ To Kiawah Island

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery is expanding to Kiawah and is set to open its third location at the Freshfields Village at 165 Village Green Lane. The island café, that originally opened on Sullivan’s Island in 2012 and has since expanded to Isle of Palms, will now also call Kiawah home, serving their gourmet sandwiches, coffee and famous frosé. The Co-Op Kiawah will officially open its doors on May 1. Just in time for warmer beach weather, patrons can get excited about ordering to-go frosé from The Co-Op Kiawah or dining inside the restaurant. The third location will have an outdoor patio with 24 seats and additional outdoor seating next door. “I could not be more excited to be opening out on Kiawah this spring,” said Jess Patterson,Co-Op owner. “Our family loves vacationing out on Kiawah and now we get to be part of this amazing Village. See you this spring!”

The Co-Op Kiawah will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Follow The Co-Op on Instagram at @coopsullivans for more opening details.