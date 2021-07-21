The Citadel Board Of Visitors Adds Bill Connor

By The Citadel for Island Eye News

Colonel William M. (Bill) Connor, V, USA (Ret.), ’90, will join The Citadel Board of Visitors as its newest member on July 1, 2021. Connor is a retired Army officer, an attorney and the owner/founder of Bill Connor Law Firm, LLC, headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina. For over 30 years, Connor served as an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army, then South Carolina National Guard, and then Army Reserve, beginning after graduating from The Citadel in 1990.

He deployed to the Central Command Area multiple times, including service as the Senior U.S. Military advisor to Afghan National Security Forces in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Connor’s decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Ranger tab and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

Connor currently serves as Chairman of the South Carolina Floodwater Commission’s National Security Task Force. He has also served as Chairman of the Board for Orangeburg Christian Academy and Chairman of the Republican Party’s 6th Congressional District, among multiple club presidencies and board memberships. In addition to a B.A. in History from The Citadel, Connor graduated from the U.S. Army War College in 2018 as a Distinguished Graduate with a Master of Science in Strategic Studies. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Carolina in 2005. Connor lives in Mount Pleasant and he’s married to his Citadel sweetheart, Dr. Susan Connor. He is the father of three and grandfather of two; his son Will is a rising junior at The Citadel. Connor’s term on the Board of Visitors runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2027.

The Citadel Board of Visitors as of July 1

(Listed in order of seniority)

• Colonel Dylan W. Goff, ’02, Chair

• Colonel Peter M. McCoy, Sr., ’74, Vice Chair

• Colonel Allison Dean Love, CGC, ’93

• Colonel L. E. “Gene” Pinson, ’72

• Colonel Stanley L. Myers, Sr., ’98

• Colonel John C. Dominick, USAF (Ret.), ’71

• Colonel James E. Nicholson, Jr., ’85

• Colonel F. G. “Greg” Delleney, Jr., ’74

• Colonel Robert E. Lyon, Jr., ’71

• Colonel William M. (Bill) Connor, V, USA (Ret.), ’90

• Vacant – Governor’s Appointee

Ex-Officio Voting Members

• The Honorable Henry D. McMaster, Governor of the State of South Carolina

• Major General R. Van McCarty, SCNG, ’82, Adjutant General of South Carolina

• The Honorable Molly M. Spearman, State Superintendent of Education

Emeritus Members

• Colonel Leonard C. Fulghum Jr., ’51, Chairman Emeritus

• Colonel William E. Jenkinson III, ’68

• Colonel Douglas A. Snyder, ’82

Non-Voting Representatives

• Dr. Christopher C. Swain, ’81, Chairman, The Citadel Foundation

• Commander Drury C. “Chip” Nimmich Jr., USN (Ret.), ’76, President, The Citadel Alumni Association

• Colonel John A. Olshefski, USA (Ret.), ’80, President, The Citadel Brigadier Foundation

• The Citadel BOV has 14 voting members.

Ex-officio members include the governor, the adjutant general and the state superintendent of education; the other 11 members are graduates of The Citadel. Members serve six-year terms. There is no limit to the number of terms that a board member may serve and no age limit.

Board members have the honorary rank of colonel in the Unorganized Militia of South Carolina. (If members have earned a higher rank in U.S. military service, they may retain that rank.)