The Candidates Speak

Daniel Brownstein

The Island Eye News asked the two candidates for the District 112 State House seat, Republican Joe Bustos and Democrat Daniel Brownstein, their opinion on six topics that are important to the residents of Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island. Here are their answers.

Joe Bustos

Should the Isle of Palms be able to charge visitors to park on Palm Boulevard, a state-owned road? Should Sullivan’s Island have the authority to charge visitors to Park on Middle Street and elsewhere on the island?

Brownstein

Our beautiful beaches should be as accessible to the public as we can make them, so I am opposed to the plan to charge for parking along Palm Boulevard on Isle of Palms. The people of the Lowcountry take pride in not having excessive charges and tolls for access to our natural treasures. Our coast is central to our way of life, and I believe putting a price tag on enjoying it is not right. With respect to Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island, there is precedence in communities charging for paid parking in commercial districts along state roadways, so that should be up to the residents of Sullivan’s Island to decide. As a neighbor of yours in Mount Pleasant, I love visiting the small businesses on Sullivan’s and I fear paid parking might hurt them.

I am also sensitive to the burden beach traffic and parking puts on the shoulders of the residents of the islands. As the state representative for District 112, I will be a strong voice in Columbia for our coastal communities. Our coast is an economic engine for our entire state, and we need the state to support and investing improving our roadways, flood control and beach maintenance.

Bustos

The Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island should have the authority to charge for parking. If the state were to take away the authority for these municipalities to charge for parking, the authority for all municipalities to charge for parking on state roads would have to be withdrawn.

Should beach communities such as the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island have greater leeway in deciding how to spend the accommodations and hospitality taxes they collect?

Brownstein

Yes, I believe communities should have more flexibility in how they can spend sales taxes generated on hotel rooms and meals at restaurants (accommodations and hospitality taxes). Currently, state law forces about 30% of a municipality’s A-tax money be used on tourism marketing. I believe the amount used for marketing should be at the discretion of the community, not lawmakers in Columbia. By injecting flexibility into the rules, communities will be able to tackle bigger-ticket infrastructure improvements to roadways, drainage and beach access paths that are necessary to serve visitors and residents alike.

Bustos

Municipalities should have greater leeway in how they spend accommodations and hospitality taxes. This income could be used to pay for beach cleaning and other maintenance. I support home rule in South Carolina.

Is the agreement signed by the Sullivan’s Island Council concerning the Maritime Forest a good thing or a bad thing for the island?

Brownstein

The agreement to cut down the Maritime Forest on Sullivan’s Island is extremely shortsighted and must be fought as the proposal goes through the state and federal permitting process. The Maritime Forest provides significant storm protection, drainage and wildlife habitat that we hold in trust for future generations. It is extremely fortunate that, as a barrier island, Sullivan’s Island is gaining land between Stations 16 and 28.5. Under the terms of the deal, the town agreed to remove many trees, shrubs and other vegetation, the result of which would be the devastation of our magnificent Maritime Forest.

I will lead the fight against this ill-conceived plan that puts our island at risk. I have been discussing the situation with elected officials, islanders, scientists and the Coastal Conservation League. This is far from the “done deal” that was reported, and I urge all concerned citizens to remain vigilant and to let their views be known once this plan goes before DHEC. I am in this race to preserve our coastal way of life, and the Maritime Forest is a big part of why Sullivan’s Island is so special.

Bustos

Deciding to settle the lawsuit concerning the Maritime Forest to allow cutting on Sullivan’s Island was a bad thing. A weakened forest will adversely impact the forest’s ability to act as a buffer and to assist in storm water drainage. The forest also provides a home for birds and other wildlife that will be lost.

What is more important to the people of Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant: stopping the spread of the coronavirus or strengthening the economy? Has your opinion on this matter changed in the past few months?

Brownstein

This question poses a false choice. Until the coronavirus is controlled, it will be bad for business and lives will remain at risk. I believe we need strong leadership to guide us through this pandemic and to help businesses and workers as much as possible. We need consistent public health standards statewide that require the wearing of masks indoors and in other settings where it is difficult to maintain social distance. Our state also needs widespread testing that is quick and accurate as well as a fully-staffed infectious disease unit at DHEC that includes contact tracers who can notify and quarantine people who have been exposed. We need an all-hands-on-deck approach to help small businesses and workers that includes the relaxation of regulations that are holding small businesses back from innovating, no penalty tax deferments and direct grants to help struggling small businesses survive this turbulent time. My view of the pandemic has changed over the past few months in that I think consistent public health standards are needed statewide. This virus does not respect jurisdictional boundaries, so neither should the temporary measures designed to address it.

Bustos

The people of the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Mount Pleasant are emerging from a difficult time of learning to adapt to the coronavirus. Residents have learned to wear masks and social distance when appropriate. Churches, schools and restaurants now have safety measures in place. We have now entered a recovery phase where residents are returning to work and enabling themselves to create some sense of economic stability. At this time, residents are seeking to strengthen the local economy while coexisting with coronavirus. I do believe this has been a shift over the past few months.

Is Mount Pleasant growing too fast, too slow or just about right?

Brownstein

Mount Pleasant has grown too fast, and we are all currently paying the price for it every time we get in the car, send our kids to school, go to the beach or experience flooding. In the last 20 years, the population grew from 49,000 to nearly 90,000. While we are grateful to have many new neighbors and friends, I don’t think anybody can argue that the growth we experienced was anything but explosive and disruptive. Because of impact fees designed to make growth pay for growth, the rate of expansion has declined to more manageable levels, but the damage has been done. We are still playing catch-up to modernize our roadways, control flooding and ensure we have adequate school capacity. If elected, I will push for a better balance of smart, incremental growth and land preservation.

Bustos

Mount Pleasant is growing at about the right pace. Build-out will be occurring over the next few years. Care must be taken when developing the pockets of county property or “donut-holes” within the town. The State Legislature should allow municipalities to annex these “donut-holes” if they are within the municipal limits. This would provide continuity in zoning and water and sewer to all parts of Mount Pleasant.

Is the United States great because of its government or in spite of its government?

Brownstein

The United States is great because of its democracy. While it is imperfect at times, our system of government has served us well for 244 years. But I believe we are at a crossroads in our state and in this country. The “same old, same old” isn’t going to cut it anymore. The stakes are too high. It is a time when we need fresh, unifying leadership. We must transcend the partisan battles of the past in order to move our government forward into the modern era so we can confront these modern challenges. That is why I am in this race. I believe there is room for us to build bipartisan consensus by focusing on the issues that impact everyone: preserving our environment, prioritizing our public schools and protecting our economy during this pandemic. If you give me the honor of your vote, I will work hard every day to improve the community, state and country that we love so much.

Bustos

The United States is great because of its people. For over 244 years, this country’s people have maintained its freedom and lived by a set of values guaranteeing personal freedom and liberties completely unknown in many other countries. More than 1.1 million service members have died wearing the uniform of our country. We are truly a government, “of the people, by the people and for the people” – Abraham Lincoln.