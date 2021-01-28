By Savannah Young for The Island Eye News

American Humane has announced the official start of its 2021 Hero Dog Awards campaign, which seeks to identify and honor the best of our best friends and will culminate this fall with the premiere of the “American Humane Hero Dog Awards” on the Hallmark Channel. The two-hour special, now in its 11th year, is broadcast in conjunction with the network’s pet adoption advocacy initiative, Adoption Ever After, which aims to empty the shelters and end this country’s epidemic of pet homelessness.

Dog owners across the country are invited to visit herodogawards.org and nominate their heroic hound in one of seven categories: law enforcement and detection dogs; military dogs; therapy dogs; service dogs; shelter dogs; search and rescue dogs; and guide/hearing dogs.

This fall, the top dog in each category will appear at the nationally televised, star-studded, red-carpet awards gala, and one of the seven will be named the American Hero Dog of the year.

Following the nomination period, which ends March 2, 21 semifinalists – the top three in each category – will be chosen in a first round of voting by the public. The second round, featuring a combination of public and celebrity judge voting, will narrow the field to seven finalists who will then vie, through a final round of public and celebrity judge voting, for the title of 2021 American Hero Dog.

During the past 10 years, Americans have cast millions of votes for thousands of dogs. The program reached more than 4 billion people last year and draws the support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers from all over the world. Hosts, judges, award presenters and entertainment acts have included Vivica A. Fox, Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Betty White, Ariel Winter, Rebecca Romijn, Faithe Herman, Marcus Scribner, Dean Cain, Katharine McPhee, Shannen Doherty, Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Jewel, Wilson Phillips, Carson Kressley, Miranda Lambert, Pauley Perrette, Kristin Chenoweth, Naomi Judd, Eric Stonestreet, Fred Willard and Danica McKellar.

“Whether they protect us on the battlefield, help us with medical challenges or just lighten our spirits with an enthusiastic kiss after a hard day, dogs save and improve our lives every day,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane’s president and CEO. “The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is our way of saluting our best friends, and we invite every dog lover to take a few minutes to recognize the love, skill and loyalty these remarkable animals show us every day by nominating their canine companion.”

For more information about the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, including complete contest rules and entry information, visit herodogawards. org.

American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, was founded in 1877.