The Award Goes To…

Staff Report for Island Eye News

On Dec. 12 Isle of Palms Police Department held an awards dinner to recognize staff for the amazing work that they do. Officer J. Anderson was named Rookie of the Year; Administrative Assistant Tracy Waldron was named Professional Staff Member of the Year, and FTO Amanda Postell was named Officer of the Year. Staff members were recognized for their special certifications, trainings, commitments to our community, and years of service to the Island.

The event was possible due to donations from TKT Law Firm, Wild Dunes Resort, Citadel Beach House, Krispy Kreme, Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, and Airgas. For more information please visit iop.net.