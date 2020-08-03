By Marci Shore for The Island Eye News

We all need an escape from reality right now.

Sullivan’s Island’s own scientist, doctor and award winning novelist, Leonard Goldberg, provides such an escape in the latest addition to his Daughter of Sherlock Holmes series – “The Art of Deception.”

To the delight of Sherlock fans everywhere, Goldberg brings to life Holmes’ previously unknown illegitimate daughter, who happens to possess his uncanny knack for sleuthing.

In his fourth in the series, art vandals are slashing invaluable gallery works for no apparent reason. Joanna Blalock rides to the rescue, and she is every bit the sleuth that Holmes was, picking up on the slightest of clues and earning the respect of highly-impressed law enforcement officers.

Dr. Goldberg weaves in interesting tidbits about Renaissance era painters as the novel unfolds.

Combining beauty and brains in the character of Joanna Blalock, in addition to the genetics of Sherlock Holmes, has proved to be a brilliant formula for Goldberg. The first book in the series was published in 2017, and there is currently an option for a movie on one of the novels.

Goldberg’s books have been translated into a dozen languages and sold more than a million copies worldwide.

A retired physician and UCLA professor of medicine, Goldberg is a sought-after expert witness in medical malpractice cases.

He is board-certified in internal medicine, hematology and rheumatology and has published more than 100 scientific studies in peer-reviewed journals.

Goldberg lives on Sullivan’s Island most of the year, where he spent many summers of his childhood.