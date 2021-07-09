The Abduction Of Pretty Penny – Jack The Ripper Resurfaces

By Marci Shore for The Island Eye News

Bestselling novelist, consulting physician, and Sullivans Island resident, Leonard Goldberg has published the fifth novel in his Daughter of Sherlock Holmes series, The Abduction of Pretty Penny. To the delight of Sherlock Holmes fans everywhere, Goldberg brought to life a previously unknown illegitimate daughter of Sherlock Holmes (Joanna Blalock), who happens to possess his uncanny knack for sleuthing.

Actress/prostitute Pretty Penny disappears. Scotland Yard calls in Joanna, Dr. Watson (yes, that Dr. Watson), and Dr. Watson’s son, who is married to Joanna, to help with the search. The team deduces that it seems Jack Ripper has returned to his old ways, after taking a couple of decades off from his torturing and killing spree, and the game is afoot to find him, Pretty Penny, and to stop more abductions.

A plot twist tests Joanna’s steely and rational demeanor, when her teenage son is abducted by the assailant, and the race against time begins to find him before he joins the list of hapless Ripper victims. If this series is new to you, I would recommend also reading the very first in this series as well (The Daughter of Sherlock Holmes) for the complete background about how Joanna came to learn of her father’s identity. Goldberg’s style makes for a page turning, flowing summer read, although this installment had some chilling parts when describing Jack the Ripper’s methods of torture and resulting conditions of the victims. I would not be surprised to see a movie or perhaps Netflix series developed from Goldberg’s Daughter of Sherlock Holmes series. The Abduction of Pretty Penny will be available June 15, can be pre-ordered online. Leonard Goldberg’s novels have been translated into a dozen languages and sold more than a million copies worldwide.

Leonard Goldberg is himself a consulting physician affiliated with the UCLA Medical Center, where he holds an appointment as Clinical Professor of Medicine. A sought-after expert witness in medical malpractice trials, he is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and rheumatology, and has published over a hundred scientific studies in peerreviewed journals. Combining beauty and brains in the character of Joanna Blalock, in addition to the genetics of Sherlock Holmes has proved to be a brilliant formula for Goldberg. The first book in the series was published in 2017, and there is currently an option on one of the books for a movie. Goldberg is a retired physician and UCLA Professor of Medicine, and the author of the highly acclaimed Joanna Blalock medical thriller series. He resides in Sullivan’s Island most of the year, where he spent many summers of his childhood. Leonard Goldberg is himself a consulting physician affiliated with the UCLA Medical Center, where he holds an appointment as Clinical Professor of Medicine. A sought-after expert witness in medical malpractice trials, he is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and rheumatology, and has published over a hundred scientific studies in peerreviewed journals.