Thanksgiving Happenings At Wild Dunes Resort

By Katrina Archuleta for Island Eye News

Harvest Hangout

Wednesday, November 23 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM

To kick off the start of the thankful season, the harvest hangout invites guests to experience the resort’s most popular holiday event. A Thanksgiving celebration to suit any age and palate, the Harvest Hangout will offer a Southern buffet, bingo, a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving feature, plus more fun for the whole family on the rooftop terrace. Available to book here.

Thanksgiving Golf Cart Parade

Thursday, November 24 | Parade starts at 10:00 AM

Start your Turkey Day off on a high note and join in on the Wild Dunes Golf Cart Parade! Participants are invited to decorate their personal golf carts or rent a cart through the resort and parade around the resort while community members and resort guests gather to see the amazing floats that have been assembled. To book a golf cart, visit: Thanksgiving Golf Cart Parade.

Thanksgiving Day Specials at Coastal Provisions

Thursday, November 24 | 12:00 – 9:00 PM

For this year’s Thanksgiving meal, focus more on the family and leave the stress and mess to Coastal Provisions, offering Thanksgiving Day lunch and dinner specials. Standout menu items include traditional Thanksgiving fare with a twist, including Roasted Turkey Breast, made with whipped potatoes and pan gravy, along with all your favorite sides including, French beans, sage and sausage stuffing plus more. Click here to book a reservation.

Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the Sweetgrass Inn

Thursday, November 24, 1:00 PM & 4:00 PM seating options

It’s not Thanksgiving without a buffet feast! For those spending the holiday season on vacation at Wild Dunes, leave the cooking and cleanup to the resort and enjoy a special spread with loved ones at the Sweetgrass Inn. Enjoy all the fixings of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, plus some classic resort favorites, including clove studded pit ham, seafood, vegetables, and tantalizing desserts Thanksgiving enthusiasts look forward to each year. Click here to book a reservation.



Holiday Festival and Oyster Roast

Friday, November 25 | 4:30 – 7:30 PM | Osprey Ballroom

Following the Thanksgiving Day feasts, help light up the resort and celebrate the annual holiday fest with the Christmas tree lighting. Guests of all ages can partake in jolly activities, such as gingerbread house decorating, s’mores, and watch a classic movie, plus experience an oyster roast.