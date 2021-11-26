Thank You To Our Readers!

We have hit 90 donors so far! We are very fortunate to live in such an engaged community, exemplified by the recent voter turnout in the Isle of Palms election, where the percentage of registered voters who went to the polls was almost double that of the rest of Charleston County. We hope we had a role in keeping voters active and informed. By the time this issue hits your mailbox, we should be close to 100 donors. We want to thank everyone of you and encourage anyone who has not donated yet to help push us over our target. For all of us at Lucky Dog Publishing Company, our work is a labor of love. Your contributions to community journalism are appreciated, but your comments are just as important. This will conclude our quest for 2021. Unfortunately, in this market, we will likely have to ask again next year. In the meantime, encourage your favorite businesses to consider advertising in your community paper, and please try and patronize our current advertisers. Most have been with us for a very long time; we could not do it without them.

Thank you.

Lynn Pierotti, Publisher

843-886-8397