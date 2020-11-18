Staff Photo for Island Eye News

Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll, right, presented Terry McKenzie with the coveted IOP Signal 30 Award at a ceremony at Town Hall Nov. 6. McKenzie, who works at the IOP Water and Sewer Commission, was honored for putting out a fire caused by a faulty gas generator, thus saving a house and possibly the man and dog who were inside the home as well. The award has been presented to eight people since it was established in 2002. “Signal 30” is an Isle of Palms Public Safety code for “citizen service.”