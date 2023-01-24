Temporary Road Closure And Detour At Waterway Boulevard

By City Of Isle Of Palms for The Island Eye News

The City has initiated the third phase of a project to improve storm water and tidal drainage across the island. This project is intended to make significant drainage improvements to the 30th, 36th and 41st Avenue outfalls which will improve conditions on the amount of standing water events experienced by residents and property owners.

Construction has started in the areas of 30th Avenue, Forest Trail, and Waterway Boulevard. The drainage improvements include new piping under the pavement at the intersection of 30th Avenue, Waterway Boulevard and through the golf course, cleaning the channel through the marsh, as well as a new backflow valve system.

Road work and detour at the intersection of 30th Avenue and Waterway Boulevard will begin the week of January 23, 2023, and last 8-10 weeks. During the temporary road closure, all traffic on Waterway Boulevard will be rerouted at 29th Avenue and 31st Avenue to Palm Boulevard. Once this section of the work is completed, the contractors will move to begin road work at the intersection of Forest Trail and Waterway Boulevard.

We appreciate your patience during the project, but also ask that you contact the City at City Hall 843-886-6428 if you have questions or concerns.