Teeing It Up

By Bob Gebhardt for The Island Eye News

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra Leagues is hosting Swing for the Symphony 2020 on October 5.

Proceeds from an upcoming golf tournament will benefit the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League’s music scholarships.

“Swing for the Symphony 2020,” scheduled for Oct,. 5 at the Country Club of Charleston, also is a fundraiser for the Charleston Symphony. Teams will be challenged by the par-71 course designed by Seth Raynor, who is known for re-creating the strategy and design of well-known Scottish golf courses. Number 11 is an especially notorious replica of number 15 at North Berwick. The Country Club of Charleston is recognized as one of the Southeast’s premier courses, with sweeping vistas along the Wappoo Creek. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., and the shamble-format tournament kicks off at noon.

Prizes will be awarded for a hole-in-one, closest to the pin men for men and closest to the pin for women. Early registration is $400 per player or $1,600 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the price goes up to $450 per player and $1,800 per foursome.

The event includes lunch, a silent auction, postgolf reception and prizes including golf outings at some of the finest private clubs and resorts. Music will be provided by members of the Charleston Symphony Brass.

For reservations, sponsorship opportunities and additional information, visit csolinc.org or call 847-977-8833.

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League is a group of more than 270 volunteers whose purpose is to support the Charleston Symphony, encourage talented young musicians and inspire classical music lovers for generations to come.