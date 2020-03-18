Teeing It Up

By Sara Perry for The Island Eye News

Respite Care Charleston’s 16th Annual MORE. GOOD.DAYS. Golf Tournament will be held April 20 on the Seabrook Island Club’s Crooked Oaks course.

Proceeds from the event will help the 501(c)3 nonprofit provide support and services to those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., with a putting contest at noon and tee off at 1 p.m. It will be a captain’s choice format, with fantastic prizes for the top teams. A special women’s flight will be added on demand.

The $175 per player cost includes cart and greens fees, the bloody mary bar, player gifts, lunch, beverages and a post-tournament awards dinner. Non-golfer guests are welcome to purchase awards dinner tickets for $35.

Space is limited, and the tournament will go on rain or shine. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities and online registration, visit www. RespiteCareCharleston.org.

To learn more about how Respite Care Charleston can support someone you know who is living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, contact Sara Perry at 843-647-7405 or Sara@ RespiteCareCharleston.org.

For more than 20 years, Respite Care Charleston has provided support and services to those living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Charleston County. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, RCC provides support groups, halfday adult care for those with dementia and community education and outreach. By supporting the needs of caregivers and the loved ones they care for, we provide MORE. GOOD. DAYS. and improve the quality of life for those we serve.