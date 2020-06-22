By Rachael Moss for The Island Eye News

With state restrictions easing and families looking to get outdoors, Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination Hotel on Isle of Palms, is now providing visitors and locals the chance to enjoy a socially distant golfing experience. Wild Dunes Resort is now offering new packages on both its courses.

“Winding through the lush waterscape of Isle of Palms, both the Links and Harbor courses will test all aspects of any golfer’s game,” said Frank Fredericks, managing director at Wild Dunes Resort. “Our combined 36 holes are among some of the best in the state. With the reopening of our accommodations, we welcome golf enthusiasts to enjoy a well-deserved stay-and-play getaway.”

The Links Course, Tom Fazio’s first solo-designed course, is as visually stunning as it is playable. The course features Champion Bermuda grass greens, concrete cart paths, a halfway house, a practice facility with a 4,500-square-foot putting green, coastal marsh views and finishing holes 16, 17 and 18 facing the Atlantic Ocean. The Harbor Course is known for its challenging design and beautiful views of lagoons, salt marshes and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Wild Dunes Resort also offers one of the top golf schools in Charleston, with premier instruction including clinics and private golf lessons for adults, juniors and families of all skill levels.

Wild Dunes Resort is abiding by PGA of America COVID-19 guidelines. The following protocols are currently in force: 6 feet social distancing rules, supplying individual golf carts as available, hospital-grade sanitizing practices of all communal surfaces, golf carts sanitized after each use, restricted handling of rakes and flagsticks and a tee time prepayment required. Scorecards, tees, pencils and water are available with contact free service.

For more information on Wild Dunes Resort, visit www.wilddunes.com. To book one of Wild Dunes Resort’s golf packages, call 866-303-1252.