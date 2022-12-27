Teamwork Made Sullivan’s Island Bike Campaign A Success

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Sullivan’s Island Director of Planning and Zoning Charles Drayton was among city employees who helped load bikes for transportation to the North Charleston Coliseum.

Marine Corps Sgt. Adrian Smith, left, talks with Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil, center, and Town Administrator Andy Benke as bikes are being loaded into Timmy Hayes Moving trucks.

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department helped collect at least 262 bikes that will be distributed to tri-county kids through the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program.

A line of Sullivan’s Island police officers, city officials and municipal employees carried bicycles, one or two at a time, to a pair of trucks parked in front of Town Hall, where workers with Timmy Hayes Moving carefully loaded them up for a trip to the North Charleston Coliseum. The scene on the unseasonably cold morning of Dec. 19 epitomized the teamwork that produced another successful campaign aimed at making sure as many tri-county kids as possible would receive a bike for Christmas. The Sullivan’s Island Police Department handed over at least 262 bikes to the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, though that number might have ended up being higher – while the bikes were being loaded, a motorist stopped to ask if there was still time for additional donations. He left, possibly on a mission to return with additional bicycles. Sullivan’s Island Police Officer Glenn Meadows, who established the campaign in 2021 and was the ringleader again this year, pointed out that the majority of the bikes came from local residents and businesses.

For example, one person who lives on the island donated 100 bikes, another came through with 30 and a third contributed 10 bikes and a like number of helmets. All three chose to remain anonymous, Meadows said. Help came from other sources as well. Nichole Brown of Paul Davis Restoration helped gather bicycles and delivered them to Town Hall, and she and her daughter donated 18 bikes. Sullivan’s Island firemen helped assemble bicycles, Hayes Moving donated its services, and the Walmart on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant donated helmets and also helped out with the supply chain. “They found more bikes for us,” Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator Andy Benke said.

“They made sure we were able to get bikes for the cause.” “We have a lot of generous people in Sullivan’s Island and a lot of hardworking people in our Police Department,” Mayor Pat O’Neil added. Though the campaign didn’t reach its goal of 262 bicycles, Meadows called it “a huge success.” “I couldn’t be happier with the outpouring of support,” he commented. “I don’t know if we’ll set a goal for next year. We’ll leave it up to the community to decide.” “They’ve got the giving spirit,” he added. “With every bike, I see a smiling face on Christmas morning.”

Sgt. Adrian Smith represented the Marine Corps at the bike-loading ceremony