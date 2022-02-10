Task Force To Study Isle Of Palms Tourism Issues

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

A task force appointed by the Isle of Palms City Council has six months to come up with specific recommendations concerning how IOP should move forward in its efforts to attract tourists to the island. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Council voted unanimously to ask the task force to come up with a business model that will address an array of tourism-related issues, including possible alternatives for its state-mandated 30% fund and its relationship with the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, as well as the possibility of establishing its own destination marketing organization. The task force will be headed by Council Member Rusty Streetman and will consist of Katrina Limbach, president of the newly-formed IOP Chamber of Commerce; Ray Burns, chair of the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee; and representatives from the Wild Dunes Resort, The Palms Hotel, the rental management and food and beverage industries; and a local resident who owns rental property. Mayor Phillip Pounds said Council members other than Streetman would be invited to provide their input as well. “I am bringing in a fresh set of eyes and ears from people who have a vested interest in the tourism industry, just to take a different approach, to see if we can get a broader group of residents involved,” Pounds said. “This is a big issue with us. This is a critical decision for our island. We just got to have it right. The more people around the table, the better.”

The Council will be asked to approve members of the task force at its Feb. 22 meeting, but Pounds pointed out that the six-month mandate started Jan. 25. In January 2021, the Council asked the ATAX Committee to review alternatives to the city’s arrangement with the CVB, “including a better way to document their work or spending on our behalf,” according to Pounds. The state of South Carolina levies a 2% tax on short-term rentals. After the state takes a small amount of money to distribute to areas with minimal tourism-related revenue, cities and counties get to keep $25,000 plus 5% of what’s left. The remainder goes into two pots: the 65% fund can be spent for anything related to tourism, while the 30% fund must go to a nonprofit organization that works to attract visitors. In the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021, the Isle of Palms sent $733,416 to the CVB.

At its October and November meetings, the ATAX Committee, an advisory committee mandated by state law, voted to make three recommendations to the Council: to evaluate alternatives to keeping the CVB as the city’s destination marketing organization; to consider the fact that the Committee rejected the fiscal year 2022 budget presented by the CVB; and to set aside ATAX funds in a separate account until the Council decides which organization will be the city’s DMO. The city apparently has no written contract with the CVB. According to Pounds, the task force will consider the first recommendation, the second is “a procedural thing” and the third wouldn’t be legal “because the state says to give the money to your designated DMO immediately.” In other action Jan. 25, the IOP Council voted to give the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support program twice the amount requested by the organization. Following a presentation by Ted Kinghorn, the Council was about to vote on giving $5,000 in 65% ATAX funds when Council Member Rusty Streetman suggested an amendment to the motion. “The things that it stands for – the partnership between the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and the city’s Police Department – and helping out in hardship situations, I would like to amend the motion to offer $10,000,” Streetman said. At a Jan. 19 meeting, the ATAX Committee voted to give LENS $2,500. Kinghorn and fellow Exchange Club members Tony Jones and Carol Truslow serve on the board that makes recommendations to the IOP Police Department. Kinghorn explained that the ATAX money would be used “to enhance the provision of Isle of Palms public and other services and benefits to tourism.” He said the organization, which was formed recently, has so far collected a third each of its funds from individuals, businesses and Exchange Club members. In addition to providing assistance for tourists in need, the organization helps out when public safety employees and other IOP residents face hardship situations, and helps pay for recognition awards, event sponsorships and community support.

A motion to go along with the $2,500 recommendation from the ATAX Committee, presented by Council Member Jan Anderson, failed for lack of a second, and the $10,000 donation was approved by a 7-0 vote. Pounds, a founding donor of LENS, did not cast a vote.