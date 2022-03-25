Swinging To Support Prostate Cancer Research

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association hopes to reach new heights in its effort to support the fight against prostate cancer when it hosts its ninth annual Charity Golf Event & Auction on May 7.

According to Mike Muzzy, chair of the Association’s Prostate Cancer Foundation Committee, this year’s goal is $250,000, which would push the tournament’s nine-year total above the $750,000 mark.

“This year, we are going for the record. We have it in our sights. Our goal is to pass a million next year. We are raising money to do research to eliminate prostate cancer,” Muzzy said. According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death in American men, trailing only lung cancer. About one man in eight eventually will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, a disease that is expected to kill 34,500 men in the United States in 2022. The Prostate Cancer Foundation is the leading philanthropic organization funding prostate cancer research at the world’s leading scientific institutions, including the Medical University of South Carolina. The Foundation has funded more than 2,000 programs in 18 countries around the world. The tournament will be held at the Wild Dunes Links course. Designed by Tom Fazio, the par70 layout plays at 6,503 yards to 4,708 yards, depending on which of four sets of tees you use – but there’s more to the event than just golf.

For example, auction items include round-trip tickets on Etihad Airways, the second largest airline in the United Arab Emirates, and numerous other vacation packages; airline tickets and rounds of golf at area and national courses including Pebble Beach, Oakmont, Deepdale, Stamford, Garden City, Seabrook, Kiawah, Sea Island, Bulls Bay, Congaree, Punta Espada, Montclair, Madison, Stono Ferry and Edisto; and an array of sports memorabilia items. Muzzy said 240 golfers will participate in this year’s tournament, adding that spots in the tourney are quickly filling up. There will be shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and golfers can sign up for the scramble format tourney as singles, twosomes or foursomes. The entry fee is $125 per player. Breakfast begins at 7 a.m., and lunch, from two food trucks, begins at 11:30 a.m. Unlimited beer and soft drinks will be available, as will Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The Bograts, a local Irish duo, is scheduled to perform from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Max Altman, the local PGX rep, will be on hand with putting and long drive contests, along with other interesting activities, and golfers will even have the opportunity to win a car by knocking a ball in the hole from the No. 8 tee box. To reserve your spot in the tournament, mail your check, payable to the WDMGA, to David Ramaker, PCF Treasurer, 16 Linkside Court, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451.

Sponsorships are still available as well.