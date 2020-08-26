By Parker Butler for The Island Eye News

Lowe has released details about the new Wild Dunes hotel.

Lowe, the developer behind Wild Dunes Resort and The Cooper in downtown Charleston, has announced the details about the newest hotel currently under construction at Wild Dunes. Set to open in spring 2021, Sweetgrass Inn is inspired by the native sweetgrass found throughout the Lowcountry’s barrier islands.

“Lowe is excited to add another asset to this beloved resort community that we have owned and managed for 30 years,” said Dan Battista, senior vice president and Southeast regional leader at Lowe. “We are honored to continue our long-standing commitment to excellence and the tradition of delivering world-class properties to the Charleston region.”

The hotel’s event spaces and dining options also are inspired by Lowcountry fauna and history. The lobby bar, Oystercatcher, is named for the native bird found across the sea islands. The 8,000-square-foot grand ballroom and terrace space, Osprey Ballroom & Terrace, is named for one of the Lowcountry’s most recognizable birds, and the Avocet Boardroom is named for the birds that form habitats in the Lowcountry’s shallow wetlands.

The 6,000-squarefoot Indigo Room & Rooftop, which offers outstanding ocean views, is inspired by the crop grown in early South Carolina to produce blue dye for use in the textile industry.

With 153 spacious guestrooms, Sweetgrass Inn will feature state-ofthe-art amenities, including an expanded outdoor pool deck with a free-standing bar and restaurant, The Jetty, as well as Sweetgrass Spa & Wellness, a 10,000-square-foot spa with 14 treatment rooms and lounge space.

Sweetgrass Inn will also include a new, designated resort entrance and welcome center, allowing for a more customized and guest-friendly arrival experience. Currently, the entire Wild Dunes Resort community shares one arrival entrance and gate.

Over the past 48 years, Lowe has developed, acquired or managed more than $32 billion of real estate assets nationwide.