Aug 31 2021

Summer Is The Newest Member Of The Lucky Dog Club

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Summer

Summer enjoying her first boat ride near Isle of Palms. Summer was rescued on a mountain top highway (starved to bones) in New Mexico 11 years ago. She is the “soul” center of her owners’ family. 

She was found during the cross-country trip being made in response to Nancy’s mother passing away. 

Finding her provided comfort during what was a difficult coast to-coast trip from Maryland to California. 

She is described by her owners as a gentle, sweet angel of a dog.

Name: Summer

Owner(s): Jon Lovvorn and Nancy Perry

Breed: Border collie/flat Coat retriever

Weight: 45 pounds

