Summer Is The Newest Member Of The Lucky Dog Club

Staff Report for Island Eye News
Summer enjoying her first boat ride near Isle of Palms. Summer was rescued on a mountain top highway (starved to bones) in New Mexico 11 years ago. She is the “soul” center of her owners’ family.
She was found during the cross-country trip being made in response to Nancy’s mother passing away.
Finding her provided comfort during what was a difficult coast to-coast trip from Maryland to California.
She is described by her owners as a gentle, sweet angel of a dog.
Name: Summer
Owner(s): Jon Lovvorn and Nancy Perry
Breed: Border collie/flat Coat retriever
Weight: 45 pounds