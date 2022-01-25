Sullivan’s Island’s Robinson Retires After 30 Years Of Town Service

By Maddie Heid for Island Eye News

The Town of Sullivan’s Island held a retirement party for longtime employee Randy Robinson, center(pictured with Anthony Stith and Andy Benke), to celebrate his 30 years of service and continued volunteer work with the town.

After serving the Town of Sullivan’s Island for 30 plus years, Randy Robinson has announced that he is officially stepping down. After quitting drinking in February of 1988, Robinson tried to figure out what direction he would take in his life. At Presbyterian College, he found his true calling with a career coach. “I wasn’t this lady’s typical kind of person to meet with,” Robinson said laughing, “I wasn’t a college kid trying to figure out my major. I was an adult with a child trying to figure out what I was going to do with my life.” After plenty of discussion, Robinson’s tests pointed towards becoming an industrial designer. Still, after being told it would take six years of education to take on that job, he had to refuse. The counselor’s second suggestion was choosing a line of work in public servitude. This stuck out to Robinson since he had been a volunteer firefighter for six years.

“I went home and was checking for degrees when Anthony Stiff, the fire chief, turned up in my driveway and said there was a position opening in the fire department. It’s like God put Anthony in my driveway that day and put me where I was supposed to be in my life,” Robinson said. That was only the beginning for Robinson. Hungry for more, Robinson took a part-time position as a building inspector for the city. In 2000, being the building inspector and working for the fire department was too much. So Robinson stepped down from his position working for the fire department and went full-time as the building official. It was only a few years later, in 2006, when he also took on the zoning administrator position. One of Robinson’s most significant accomplishments while working as the Zoning administrator was helping the floodplain management. The Insurance Service organization gives ratings to the fire department and the building inspection department to how they handle their floodplain department. If the ISO finds they are doing a good job, they will give them a 25% discount on their flood insurance. For example, if a resident had a $4,000 per year flood insurance, due to a good score, they would save $1,000. “It goes back to my program from when I quit drinking. You go from a life of serving yourself to serving others. I found in serving others; the payback is so much greater,” Robinson stated. Not only did Robinson serve the Town of Sullivan’s Island, but he also spent his summers there until he was 17, when his family moved there permanently. “I grew up running in the dunes, building forts from plywood and covering them in the sand so no one could see us,” Robinson said. Although a lot has changed since then, from bigger houses to new businesses, the community is still strong, “All of us who grew up over there love Sullivan’s Island. That love we feel for the land doesn’t go away,” Robinson said. At 66 and retiring, Robinson looks back on his life incredibly blessed. At the beginning of each day, he puts three items in his pocket to remember where he came from and who he has become. The first item is his one year of sobriety AA chip.

Although he has been sober for over 34 years, Robinson likes to remember that it’s all about living one day at a time, “Whatever happens today, is what happens. If I screw up today, I have tomorrow to make amends.” The second item is a stone cross that his cousin gave him, “God means everything to me. It’s the golden rule to treat others with respect,” he said. Randy said this idea took him far in his career. People would come into my office upset over what their rails had to be or what a wire couldn’t be. But if you show concern in their problem, they know you care about helping them.” The third item is two nickels. This reminds Robinson that when he and his wife first got married, they didn’t have two nickels to rub together, “Now, I’m a rich man. Not rich by money, but I truly feel blessed with my life. With the children I have raised, the grandchildren I have and so much more,” He said. Although Robinson will be retiring, it doesn’t mean he’s done serving the town. He still plans to volunteer for the fire department, “I still love the people I work with and the work I do,” he said.

When he’s not volunteering for the fire department, Robinson plans on filling his time with his various hobbies, “I have more hobbies than the good Lord allows,” he said, chuckling. But mostly, he hopes to visit his seven brothers and sisters and help them with any projects they need attending to, “I just want the opportunity to continue helping,” he added.