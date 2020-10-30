Sullivan’s Island’s Best Lawyers

By Carol Killough for The Island Eye News

Bill Killough

Eleven attorneys with Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms have been included in the 2021 edition of “The Best Lawyers in America,” including Sullivan’s Island residents B.C. “Bill” Killough and Justin P. Novak.

Killough was named to the 2021 “The Best Lawyers in America” list and also recognized for his work in corporate law; litigation, intellectual property; and patent law. Novak was listed in “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch” in the areas of alternative dispute resolution; commercial litigation; and professional malpractice law.

Justin Novak

“Best Lawyers” listings are divided by geographic region and practice areas, and lawyers are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergoing an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch” recognizes lawyers who are early in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.

Established in Charleston in 1938, Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms represents businesses and professionals in both North Carolina and South Carolina, throughout the United States in federal court and beyond.