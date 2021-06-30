Sullivan’s Island Zoning

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council has deferred action on a potentially controversial ordinance aimed at establishing a new category of zoning for government-owned properties and directed members of its Land Use and Natural Resources Committee to study the subject further.

On June 15, shortly after installing three newly-elected members, the Council voted 6-1 to delay action on the creation of a Public Facilities Zoning District, which was proposed in the town’s 2018-28 Comprehensive Plan. The LUNR Committee was expected to discuss the matter and hear from local residents at a meeting scheduled for the morning of June 28. The lone dissenting vote on the measure came from incumbent Council Member Kaye Smith, while the three new members – Gary Visser, Scott Millimet and Justin Novak – were in favor of taking a closer look at the proposed change in the town’s zoning ordinance. “The idea is to let zoning reflect current reality,” Mayor Pat O’Neil later commented. “When we put up the signs and were getting ready to take action, suspiciousness came into play. People are quick to assume that if something is going on, there’s something smelly about it. There’s always a sense of ‘what are they trying to pull on us.’” “It struck me as something we should take a closer look at before we passed it,” he added. The nine properties that would fall into the new zoning category include the Town Hall complex and Sullivan’s Island Elementary School, which currently are not zoned; Battery Gadsden, Battery Thompson, Battery Logan, the Fry Shack and the Fort Moultrie Visitors Center, which are zoned residential; Fort Moultrie and Battery Jasper, which are zoned Recreation and Conservation; and the Sullivan’s Island Post Office, which has both a Commercial and a Residential designation. Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Joe Henderson pointed out that recommendations in the Comprehensive Plan were made to fix zoning inconsistencies on the island. He said much of the controversy surrounding the rezoning plan has arisen because local residents aren’t sure about the town’s plans.

“I think this zoning initiative has been confused with some of the policies Town Council has been discussing, one of those being boat trailer storage and things like that. This has nothing to do with the zoning initiative. The actual land use of these properties wouldn’t change,” he said.

Henderson added that one part of the rezoning plan would allow the Council to permit homeowners who live adjacent to the properties in question to erect fences higher than the current 5-foot limit. He said that’s especially important for those whose property abuts the Visitors Center, which is currently zoned Residential. “It’s difficult if Residential zoning is adjacent to Residential zoning,” he said.

“This would give us a cleaner framework.” “We don’t want to create a spot zoning type of situation,” Henderson said. “We didn’t want to rezone properties in the middle of residential areas. Spot zoning is not allowed locally and not encouraged at the state level.” Local resident Barbara Spell, who lives near Battery Logan, said she and her neighbors “are appreciative of the fact that they deferred the motion and they are going back to committee,” but she’s concerned nevertheless about the proposed zoning changes. She pointed out that she is especially wary of the possibility that the town will use Battery Logan as a parking lot for its heavy equipment and about the exception for higher fences.

“Our neighborhood is concerned and shocked that they would turn a passive park into a parking lot for industrial equipment and grant themselves the authority to put any size building they want there,” she commented. “They are basically saying there are going to be things there that neighbors will need to buffer themselves from.” “They would be granting themselves the authority to decide that business activities could go on these properties,” she added. “That’s a very big change. It’s not merely housekeeping. We have a Board of Zoning Appeals set up to handle things like this. The Town Council would be giving itself the authority to approve these things without going through the Board of Zoning Appeals or the Design Review Board.” In other action at the Council’s June 15 meeting, Bachman Smith was elected to serve as mayor pro tem and committee assignments were approved. They are: Administration, chaired by Novak and including Kaye Smith and Millimet; Finance, which consists of the entire Council, chaired by Millimet; Land Use and Natural Resources, chaired by Visser and including O’Neil and Millimet; Public Facilities, chaired by Greg Hammond and including Novak and Visser; Public Safety, chaired by O’Neil and including Bachman Smith and Kaye Smith; Recreation, chaired by Kaye Smith and including Hammond and Novak; and Water and Sewer, chaired by Bachman Smith and including Millimet and Visser.

The Council also approved an average increase of 1.4% in water and sewer rates and a proclamation recognizing Carolina Day.