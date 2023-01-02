Sullivan’s Island Water And Sewer Department Honored By South Carolina Rural Water Association

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Left to right: Matt Williamson, BJ Van Marel, Andy Williams, John Myers, Greg Gress, Councilman Bachman Smith, Mayor Pat O’Neil, and Councilmen Gary Visser and Scott Millimet. Photo by Fire Chief Anthony Smith.

In April of this year, Sullivan’s Island officially completed work on a $25-million project that completely overhauled its wastewater treatment plant and six lift stations. In addition to replacing an obsolete system with one that can stand up to the wrath of nature and serve the needs of the town’s residents and businesses for the next 50 to 100 years, the work also caught the eye of the South Carolina Rural Water Association. At its annual conference in November, the SCRWA presented Sullivan’s Island Water & Sewer Department Manager Greg Gress with its 2022 Wastewater System of the Year Award. “The upgrade of the facility proves the system’s willingness to look forward and readiness for managing future capital improvement projects,” according to SCRWA. “The crew is progressive-minded in the efficiency of the treatment works and in all facets of operations. The management staff works hard to improve the sustainability of the system, which was demonstrated during the construction phase of their project.” The citation from SCRWA went on to say: “The facility was upgraded to climate resiliency. All upgrades were designed with natural disasters in mind, such as hurricanes, earthquakes and floods, in order to protect the crucial infrastructure assets. All system and electrical features were elevated above the 100- year flood elevation, piping and equipment supports were installed and a generator was installed at each station. All of these measures will help protect their system against any potential coastal vulnerabilities for years to come.” “It was a ‘we’ award, not a ‘me’ award,” Gress pointed out, giving credit to his small but experienced staff. “These guys are literally the ones who kept the plant running during the construction process. They were instrumental in keeping everything running while the new plant was being built. Now they are tasked with keeping it maintained.” Gress also said he appreciates the support he and his staff has received from the Town Council. The Water & Sewer Department staff includes: Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Matt Williamson; Wastewater Treatment Plant Lead Operator John Myers; Chief Operator Andy Williams; Wastewater Collection System Lead Operator Tyler Potter; and Operator Trainee BJ Van Marel. Gress, who has been with the Department since 2001, said each staff member has a specific job, but they have learned to handle other responsibilities as well. “We do a lot of cross training,” Gress said. “With a small utility like us, it’s the nature of the beast.” Gress and his staff were praised by Council members at their Dec. 20 meeting, and later Councilman Bachman Smith, chair of the Water and Sewer Committee, offered additional accolades.

“Greg Gress is an amazing individual who knows his work very well. What he’s done for us as far as innovative and forward thinking and planning is remarkable,” Smith commented.

“He takes care of his people, and they all seem to love working there. It seems to be a really unique situation. I’m super proud to be a part of it.”