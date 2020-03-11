Sullivan’s Island Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade Project Groundbreaking Ceremony

By Greg Gress for Island Eye News

The groundbreaking ceremony for the $16.3 million Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) on Sullivan’s Island will be held 1:30 PM on March 13, 2020 at 2051 Gull Drive on the Island. Members of Town Council, staff, HDR Engineering of the Carolinas and Garney Construction will be present to mark the occasion.

The WWTP was constructed in 1968; hence, many of the key components have reached the end of their useful life. Similarly, much of the sewer collection system was installed at this time to complement lines installed as early as the 1930’s. In addition to key component replacement, the project design addresses resiliency concerns of flooding and seismic issues in the treatment plant. Likewise, pump lift stations throughout the Island will be converted to flood proof submersible pumps with permanent emergency backup power generators.

HDR of the Carolinas is the Engineer of record for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Project. Garney Construction of Winter Garden, FL is the qualified bidder for the project. Funding for the work is being provided by the 2018 Installment Purchase Revenue Bond. The project should take 18 months with an anticipated completion date of May 30, 2021. The Town has granted the contractor the use of part of the soccer field, closest to the marsh, for construction laydown area. Residents will observe crews and equipment accessing this area from Station 20 ½ Street adjacent to the Water and Sewer Department office.