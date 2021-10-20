Sullivan’s Island Town Council Hires Attorney To Analyze Maritime Forest Agreement

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

William Wilkins

A divided Sullivan’s Island Town Council has voted to hire a well-known attorney to determine if the town can do anything to change the terms of an agreement reached last year that permitted the removal of trees and other vegetation from the island’s Maritime Forest. Two Council members who voted to accept the settlement after more than a decade of negotiations with legal representatives of homeowners near the forest apparently aren’t very happy with the decision to retain the services of William “Billy” Wilkins of the law firm Nexsen Pruet. The measure to hire Wilkins passed by a 4-2 margin at a special meeting Oct. 12, with Mayor Pat O’Neil and Council Members Bachman Smith, Justin Novak and Scott Millimet voting in the affirmative and Council Members Greg Hammond and Kaye Smith, who were on the Council when the agreement was reached last October, opposing the move. Council Member Gary Visser was not at the meeting. At a special meeting Sept. 29, the Council approved Novak’s motion to hire an attorney “to determine the town’s rights and obligations under the terms of the settlement agreement.” That action came after the Council’s regularly scheduled Sept. 21 meeting, where a large number of local residents showed up to encourage the current Council to challenge the validity of the negotiated settlement.

The Council’s action Oct. 12 was termed “ludicrous and a shameful waste of our town’s resources” by Councilwoman Smith. “There has not been enough transparency, which was the biggest complaint about the last Council,” she added. Prior to Novak’s successful motion, Hammond presented a motion to hire the law firm of Hair & Van Raalte, the law firm that negotiated the settlement with homeowners near the forest, to take a second look at the agreement.

“I would like for these guys to go back, dust off their notes and tell us what they think,” Hammond commented. Hammond’s motion failed by a 4-2 vote. “The question is whether that legal opinion may be flawed in some way, shape or form,” Millimet remarked. “To me, to hire the same people who took part in crafting that settlement seems not only a conflict, but I would be surprised if they wouldn’t recuse themselves.” “Now we’re going to spend material town resources chasing our tails up a tree?” Hammond responded. “It doesn’t make sense to me.” “You have Council saying one thing, which is ‘Hey, we’re only hiring these guys to tell us our rights and responsibilities.’ They’re doing this at the prompting of a special interest group who hired an attorney to see where the town could weasel out of the agreement,” Hammond said after the meeting. “Are they trying to get out of the settlement or really just understanding their rights and responsibilities? If we’re going to spend thousands of dollars of taxpayer money, we ought to be upfront about what we’re doing.”

Hammond said that because the matter was discussed in executive session, he could not say how much hiring Wilkins would cost the town. He did, however, point out that it would be “more than four figures and less than six.” “The cost will depend on how much time he spends on it,” O’Neil said. “We have not retained him to take any action but simply to review materials from the settlement agreement and advise what the town’s rights and obligations are.” No one seconded Hammond’s attempt to amend the motion to hire Wilkins. He said Wilkins should ignore the Declaratory Judgment Act and Rule 60 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, the avenues suggested by members of Sullivan’s Island for All and others at the Council’s Sept. 21 meeting.

Hammond referred to Sullivan’s Island for All’s efforts as “a hail mary pass.” He also was upset by the timing of the Oct. 12 meeting, claiming that he and Councilwoman Smith were not given proper notice. “Typically, the way any special meeting of Council has worked in my time here is the town staff goes around and determines everybody’s schedule and sets the meeting date based on availability. They did this without my or Councilwoman Smith’s availability being determined. To me, that says either ‘I don’t care about your opinion or I don’t want you there.’ Which I don’t like in the least.” Wilkins has served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, U.S. district judge for the District of South Carolina and chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. “We were looking for somebody who might have relevant expertise and experience. He has actually argued a case with a couple of elements that may be issues in this matter,” O’Neil said. Novak added that Wilkins’ credentials are “unimpeachable.”

“An opinion from him regarding this area would serve the town well,” Novak commented.