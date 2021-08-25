Sullivan’s Island Town Council: August 17, 2021

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Thinking about leaving your dog or other pet in a hot car while you enjoy some beach time or doing your grocery shopping? That can be a dangerous proposition for your fourlegged pal, considering that on a 95-degree day, it takes only an hour for the temperature inside a vehicle to reach a scorching 116 degrees, according to livescience.com. If you’re considering putting your pet through that type of torture on one of the Lowcountry’s barrier islands, you might soon be paying the price for your inappropriate behavior. At their regular meeting Aug. 17, members of the Sullivan’s Island Town Council voted unanimously to pass on first reading an ordinance that would give police officers and other town personnel the authority to break into a car to rescue an animal in distress, and you also could be responsible for a hefty fine and the cost of towing your vehicle. “It’s been brought to the Council’s attention that Sullivan’s Island does not have animal protection ordinances that would allow a policeman to enter a car if an animal is left unattended on a hot summer day,” Council Member Justin Novak commented. The proposed ordinance would permit “authorized town personnel to use reasonable force to break and enter a vehicle to remove and seize a dog or animal where there is a good faith belief that physical injury to or death of the dog or animal is likely to result unless removed from the vehicle.” The ordinance also would allow town personnel to have the vehicle towed, at the owner’s expense, and provide that the Sullivan’s Island and town personnel would not be held liable for any damage to the vehicle or its contents. The owner of the car or truck also would be responsible to pay for boarding and any medical care given to the animal. And there’s also the possibility of a fine of up to $500.

Also at the Aug. 17 meeting, Town Administrator Andy Benke reported that the fire station is in the process of being “stripped to the beams” and that construction will begin soon on the new facility. In addition, he said the town is working on getting bids for lights that will be installed at the municipal tennis and basketball courts.