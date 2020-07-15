Sullivan’s Island Tests For COVID-19

By Brian Sherman for Island Eye News

Two people were found to be infected with the coronavirus after Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator Andy Benke decided to have employees and Council members tested.

The testing was done July 14 by Doctor’s Care “in an abundance of caution as several members of staff had presented symptoms,” according to Benke. He said the results were negative for 46 of the 48 people tested and positive for two. He did not release the names of those who have contracted the COVID-19 virus.