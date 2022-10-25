Sullivan’s Island Says Pacaso Violating Zoning Laws

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

A California-based company that is actively selling fractional ownerships in a house on Sullivan’s Island has been notified that it is violating the town’s zoning ordinance and advised that civil action could be a possibility. In an Oct. 7 letter to a company known as 2 SC Light, LLC, Sullivan’s Island Director of Planning and Zoning Charles Drayton pointed out that the town’s zoning laws do not allow homes “made available for use, occupancy, possession, sleep accommodations or lodging” for periods of less than 28 days. “It is the town’s understanding that the use of the house by the purchasers of the membership shares in 2 SC Lighthouse, LLC, is controlled by Pacaso, LLC,” Drayton wrote, pointing out that Pacaso permits those who purchase a one-eighth membership in the home at 3115 Ion to stay in the house for only two to 14 days at a time. Drayton also noted in the Oct. 7 letter that his first attempt to inform 2 SC Lighthouse that it was in violation of the zoning ordinance, a Sept. 27 letter, “was returned with no signature.”

He advised Pacaso to “cease and desist any use of this property in violation of the town ordinances.” “Further, please be advised that a person or property owner violating any provision of the town’s ordinances shall be guilty of a misdemeanor offense and may result in civil action against the owners,” Drayton wrote. According to Drayton’s letter, 2 SC Lighthouse has 30 days to appeal his opinion to the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals. Pacaso is currently listing one-eighth ownerships in the fivebedroom, 6.5-bath, 4,331-squarefoot home for $902,000.

Hundreds of homeowners on the island have posted “Stop Pacaso” signs in their yards, and several local residents have spoken against allowing the company to establish a foothold on Sullivan’s Island at recent Town Council meetings.

Pacaso has expanded from its California roots to at least seven other states, including South Carolina. The company purchased the house at 3115 Ion Ave in April from Lucas Morrison and has sold at least three one-eighth ownerships in the home.