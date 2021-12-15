Sullivan’s Island Rings In The Holiday Season With Fireworks

Staff Report for Island Eye News

On Friday, Dec. 3, Sullivan’s Island held its annual tree lighting in Stith Park. The event was full of holiday spirit with songs presented by the Wando High School Chorus. Not to mention fireworks. As for the latter part of the celebration, the installment of winter fireworks stems from the town being unable to offer the customary fireworks show on Independence Day because of COVID crowding concerns. Attendees were asked to gather in Sitih Park between the bandstand and the orange fencing.

The light display will be set up and taken down by the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department and maintenance teams. Sources can confirm that Santa Claus made an appearance.