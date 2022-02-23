Sullivan’s Island Retains Legal Counsel For Maritime Forest Settlement

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council has taken another major step in its efforts to abrogate a mediated agreement that permitted an increased amount of cutting in the town’s Maritime Forest. At its regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 15, the Council voted 5-1 to approve a motion to retain attorney William Wilkins to obtain a judicial determination as to whether any provision of the settlement agreement violates South Carolina law. “We’re retaining him to take legal action to determine if the agreement is indeed enforceable. He will be filing for a declaratory judgment,” Mayor Pat O’Neil said. “This is a major step to determine if that agreement was indeed enforceable and legal.” The measure was passed after a 16-minute executive session. O’Neil and Council Members Bachman Smith, Scott Millimet, Gary Visser and Justin Novak voted to hire Wilkins to take another look at the agreement between the town and homeowners who live near the Maritime Forest. Kaye Smith voted no and Greg Hammond was not at the meeting; both of them were part of the Council that approved the settlement in October 2020. “I wish we were not in this position. This group did not put ourselves in this position,” O’Neil said.

“We’ve gotten good sound advice that the position we’re in is a bad one for the town going forward and in the present. I think we have no choice but to do this.” A major question Wilkins, who is with the Nexsen Pruet law firm in Greenville, will take to court will be whether one Council has the authority to bind the efforts of another Council for an indefinite period of time, O’Neil said.

Wilkins has served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth District and as U.S. District judge for the District of South Carolina. In September 2021, the Sullivan’s Island Council voted to hire him to take another look at the agreement, which was supposed to settle a lawsuit filed in July 2010. Wilkins determined that the settlement agreement might be invalid because it restricted the power of the Town Council; delegated the legislative and government powers of the town; and restricted the proprietary functions of the town. He wrote in a Nov. 30, 2021, letter that parts of the agreement are unenforceable and that “the provisions of the agreement that are not enforceable can’t be separated from the entire agreement.” Prior to the Feb. 15 vote, Kaye Smith pointed out that the issue “has been going on for 15 years and has cost hundreds and hundreds and thousands of dollars and has caused years of neglect in the accreted land prior to the mediated settlement.” She said the funds spent to hire Wilkins should be delegated to infrastructure, resiliency and maintenance on the island. “This will take many more years of litigation. I am opposed to this. I’m also opposed to unbinding future Councils. I’m in full support of letting the regulatory agencies have their say in what can be done with this current settlement agreement and moving forward from there and solving this issue once and for all.” Novak pointed out that “a significant number” of island residents have raised concerns that the settlement agreement might violate state law. “We are trustees of the legislative power vested in us by our constituents and have the duty to preserve and protect those powers. The only prudent course of action is to seek such a determination,” he commented. Both Millimet and Visser disagreed with Kaye Smith’s assertion that the Council’s action will be a waste of money. “We were elected and entrusted by the constituency largely to look into the settlement,” Millimet said. “We were obligated to move forward.” “I think it’s conveniently disingenuous to ignore the cost of ongoing cutting and maintenance and to complain about what the current litigation costs are,” Visser added. “I don’t think this is any issue at all in terms of cost.”

“This is a big deal for those of us who have been fighting for many years to preserve the Maritime Forest,” said Sullivan’s Island for All President Karen Byko. “The thought of a settlement that will remove thousands of trees is truly unbelievable. Tonight’s action is a long time in the making. All of this is a testament to the citizens who showed up to vote in a new Council, who supported Council’s efforts to save our Maritime Forest and at the same time advocated for this amazing natural resource that a small group of residents want to destroy for better views.”