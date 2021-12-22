Sullivan’s Island Resident, Attorney Sprouts Real Estate Business

By Grace Nichols for The Island Eye News

Summer Eudy, a practicing attorney for 15 years, has switched gears and opened her new real estate office space a few weeks ago on Sullivan’s Island. The move to 2067 Middle Street came at the right time for Eudy. She was moving law offices anyway so she decided to take this transition period to go all-in with real estate. Even through her years practicing law, Eudy mainly did litigation and trial work, but she always found herself gravitating towards real estate. With negotiating deals under her belt, Eudy decided to get her brokerage license five years ago, and now is the broker-in charge at her own real estate firm. “I am Summer Realty,” Eudy said. “I’ve lived on Sullivan’s Island for 10 years. This is my community,” she continued.

Getting to know the residents and becoming a part of the Sullivan’s Island community has fueled her great passion for protecting the older homes on the island. “In general I love the island,” Eudy said.

“It’s real important to take care of it. Even more so because I have this long-term tie to it through my children (who are fifth generation Sullivan’s Islanders). We have a lot of residents who have lived here for a long time, and one of my goals is to really look out for those long-term island residents.” “The market right now is obviously unprecedented,” Eudy continued. “I want to take the opportunity to serve and protect our long-term Island residents, and help them navigate selling when they have to under terms that are beneficial to them. They require a different type of service than some buyers who come to Sullivan’s Island.” Eudy also continued by saying her background as an attorney makes her stand out in the industry. “Because I am a lawyer I can draft contract provisions, my hands are not tied. When you are in a market like the one we are now, where time is of the essence, the fact that I know the deal and can be creative in drafting provisions that can help the deal go through.”

This is just the start for Summer Realty and we look forward to seeing what Eudy does next.