Sullivan’s Island Report Favors Restoration Incentives For Historical Structures

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

A committee of local residents tasked with reviewing Sullivan’s Island’s zoning ordinances has decided that it would be best to provide incentives for property owners to restore free-standing historical structures rather than attaching them to new construction. The Sullivan’s Island Historic Preservation and Design Study Group, chaired by John Winchester, completed its work after nine public meetings between March 3 and July 7.

The report compiled a list of recommendations to be considered by the Town Council, its Land Use and Natural Resources Committee and the town’s Planning Commission. One of the most important recommendations, according to Winchester, would loosen the restrictions on properties with historical structures of 1,200 square feet or smaller, commonly known as accessory dwelling units. Under current regulations, these buildings can be used as long-term rental units, but their size counts against the total square footage permitted on a single lot, which would affect the size of the house the owner could build on the property. The HPDSG is recommending that the property owner be able to apply to the town’s Design Review Board for a 20% increase in what is known as principle building square footage. On the other hand, current regulations regarding historical structures that are attached to new construction include the 50% exemption. For instance, a 1,600-square-foot historic house would add only 800 square feet to the PBSF, and the Design Review Board would have the option to provide another 25% increase in the size of the house, making it possible to reach the town’s limit of 5,600 square feet. “The HPDSG fully supported significant incentives to property owners taking on restoration projects, recognizing the difficulty and expense,” the report stated. “But there was agreement without any voiced concerns that the incentives for attached projects were perhaps unnecessarily excessive, leading to outsized projects and unintended consequences.” The HPDSG recommended ending the 50% exemption and reducing the DRB’s discretionary authority from 25% to 20%.

“Some property owners who had smaller historical structures – less than 1,200 square feet – understandably eschewed the ADU option, to which they were eligible, and selected the attached option in order to reap the significant amount of additional square footage allowed by the DRB,” the report stated. The HPDSG report also called for the town to update the Schneider Study, originally completed in 1987 and updated 15 years ago, and streamline the Design Review Board’s multipage application. In addition, task force members would like the town to develop a “design guidelines” booklet. “Many communities of our size have very specific design guidelines for their restoration efforts. We’re lacking that,” Winchester commented. In addition to historical structures, the HPDSG also weighed in on new construction. According to the report, committee members, as well as many local residents who attended the meetings, agreed that some new homes appear to be too large for the lots they were built on, while others “were finished off with fences and landscaping so as to isolate the property, hardly presenting an open, welcoming look.” No specific recommendations were made however, except to suggest the DRB’s discretion for any increase in the size of new homes be reduced from 25% to 10%. The committee also recommended that the DRB’s ability to grant 20% increases for the size of accessory structures that are not historical buildings, such as detached garages, carports and cabanas, be eliminated but that the discretionary allowance of up to 20% in maximum height remain. The HPDSG made no recommendation on attached additions to houses or on swimming pools. The committee did suggest that it might be helpful to have an experienced architect, either as a part-time staff member or on retainer, to review proposals and advise applicants, town staff and the Design Review Board, adding “a measure of professionalism to an area that has become increasingly necessary and important to the island residents.” The group also discussed the possibility of recognizing island residents who take the time and spend the money to restore historic structures. “It seems a simple thing, and the right thing, for the town to undertake an effort to recognize our historic structures and those who have made the restoration effort,” the report stated.

The Historic Preservation and Design Study Group was established as part of Sullivan’s Island’s 2018-2028 Comprehensive Plan. The report was scheduled to go to the Land Use and Natural Resources Committee, likely to be scheduled for its July 13 meeting, according to Committee Chair Gary Visser, then to the full Council and the Planning Commission.