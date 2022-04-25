Sullivan’s Island Realtor Pays For Pet Adoptions

Staff Report for Island Eye News

On Saturday, April 30 from noon to 4 p.m, The Charleston Animal Society will be bringing dogs, puppies and kittens to Rachel Urso Real Estate’s Sullivan’s Island office at 2216 Middle Street.

All adoption fees ($150 for dog, $200 for puppy) will be covered by Rachel Urso Real Estate.

Adoption goody bags will be given to those who adopt an animal. A lemonade stand by Rachel’s Daughter will be selling lemonade and homemade bracelets.

Light bites and cookies will be served.