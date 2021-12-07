Sullivan’s Island Police Department To Hold Toys For Tots Bike Drive

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department will hold an inaugural Bike Drive benefiting Toys for Tots. Island residents and visitors are urged to drop off donations of new bikes at the Sullivan’s Island Police Department, located at Sullivan’s Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC, 29482 until Sunday, Dec. 19. Donations will be accepted during business hours between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For after hours and weekend donations, or for additional information or questions, please contact the event coordinator, Officer Glenn Meadows, at 843-834- 4298. All bikes will be delivered to Toys for Tots on Monday, Dec. 20.

Town residents and visitors who wish to volunteer assembling bikes or for the delivery event are welcomed. Only new bikes (assembled or in the box) can be accepted.

The donation goal is 200 bikes. For more information, visit facebook.com/ SIPDSTRONG.