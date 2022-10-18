Sullivan’s Island Police Department Sets Lofty Goal For Kids Bike Drive

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Sullivan’s Island Police Department’s annual Christmas Bike Drive is all about providing kids with a gift that they will cherish for years to come.

However, according to Officer Glenn Meadows, coordinator for the program, it also provides an excellent opportunity to enhance the connection between local residents and the men and women whose job it is to keep them safe. “It builds community relationships, which are vital in police work and one of the most important things we do as police officers,” said Meadows, who helped establish the program last year. “It shows that the Police Department is more than just an enforcement arm of the local government, that we are involved in and give back to the community.” The bike drive, which benefits the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, gets underway Nov. 1 and will run through Dec. 18. In 2021, the Sullivan’s Island Police Department collected 220 bikes, surpassing its goal of 200. This year, Meadows said, he hopes to push that number over the 300 mark. Last year, donations came from island residents and town employees, as well as from visitors, those who live in nearby municipalities and even from outside of South Carolina. “They saw it on Facebook and wanted to participate,” Meadows commented. Only new bikes, either assembled or still in the box, will be accepted. They can be dropped off at the Sullivan’s Island Police Department, located inside Town Hall at 2056 Middle St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or shipped directly to the Police Department. Those wishing to make afterhours donations – or to help assemble bikes – should contact Meadows at 843-834- 4298.

Town Administrator Andy Benke said donations of helmets also are welcome. Following a ceremony to be held at Town Hall sometime during the week before Christmas, the bikes will be loaded onto trucks donated by Hayes Moving and transported to North Charleston so they can be distributed by Marine Corps volunteers to area children. According to Meadows, a police officer since 1982 who joined the Sullivan’s Island department in August 2021, his wife came up with the idea to collect bicycles for the Toys for Tots program. “It made sense, so I pitched it to Chief Griffin and the town administrator, and they were all for it – so we decided to do it,” Meadows said. “I realized quickly on patrol and meeting with residents and visitors that the Police Department and the community had a great relationship, so I thought this would work well.”

For news and updates on the Christmas Bike Drive, visit the Sullivan’s Island Police Department’s Facebook page.