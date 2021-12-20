Sullivan’s Island Mayor Grateful For Outgoing Isle Of Palms Mayor’s Service, Friendship

Jimmy Carroll, who will retire as mayor of the Isle of Palms when the new Council is sworn in Jan. 4, unveiled his official portrait – with the help of his wife, Carol Powers – at the Council’s Dec. 7 meeting. The portrait will hang in the Council chambers, along with those of other former IOP mayors.

Dear Island Neighbors,

FAREWELL AND THANKS TO IOP MAYOR JIMMY CARROLL

It’s been my privilege and pleasure for the last four years to collaborate with my counterpart at that place across Breach Inlet. Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll is completing his term, and as he has said all along, moving on to other adventures after that. Jimmy has consistently approached his job with energy, humility, devotion to his community, and a great sense of humor. He has reached out to his fellow coastal mayors and helped solidify our pursuit of our shared interests.

Jimmy has been a stalwart supporter of our wonderful environment, whether in testifying in the U.S. House against offshore drilling in the Atlantic or working with the South Carolina Beach Advocates and other state and local groups. In dealing with the innumerable challenges and threats of the pandemic, especially those that were specific to beach communities, Jimmy has been a great foxhole buddy. It has been incredibly valuable to have continuously open communications with him, Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin and former Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby.

Jimmy really energized and solidified our little group’s interactions for problem-solving and support, for example in the thorny issues of beach closures and state government action or inaction. (I have been grateful to have unlimited text messaging on my phone!) So, thanks, my friend, and best wishes for your next adventures and travels with Carol. Send pictures, but no gloating, and be careful on that “motorsickle.”

LAST CHANCE TO DONATE A BIKE FOR OUR POLICE DEPARTMENT’S TOYS FOR TOTS CAMPAIGN

Our great Police Department has been energetically running a campaign to amass a whole lot of NEW bikes for kids who otherwise wouldn’t get them, in partnership with the Toys for Tots effort by local members of Marines Corps Reserve Units. If you have one or more new bikes, assembled or unassembled, this is the last call for donations to this great cause.

Please bring them by no later than Dec. 19. If dropping off on the weekend or after hours, call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or use the call box outside Town Hall, and an officer can meet you or coordinate a drop off.

HOLIDAY SAFETY

Our Police Chief Chris Griffin has several important tips for staying safe this holiday season.

Here are some of them:

Traveling:

• Ask a friend or neighbor to remove packages from the porch or outside the house to prevent them being taken or advertising you are out of town. (And if not necessary, do not broadcast your absence on social media.)

• If you are traveling, ask our Sullivan’s Island PD to put your house on their watch list, with the form at bit.ly/SIHouseWatch . The form can be scanned in and emailed to cwallace@ sullivansisland.sc.gov.

• Double check your camera system is up and working as it should be.

Shopping:

• Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

• Park in well-lit areas, and lock the car, close the windows, and hide all gifts and shopping bags in the trunk or otherwise under cover.

• Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

• Carry your purse close to your body and put your wallet in an inside pocket or front pants pocket.

• Have your keys ready to enter your vehicle when you approach it. Use your “panic button” on your key fob if you become nervous or think you are being followed.

• Lock your doors immediately upon entering your vehicle.

• Shopping with the kids? Teach your kids to go to a store clerk or security guard if you get separated, and don’t allow your kids to go off by themselves

At home:

• Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows when you leave the house, even for a few minutes.

• When leaving home for an extended time, have a neighbor or family member watch your house and pick up your newspapers and mail, or put those on hold.

• Indoor and outdoor lights should be on an automatic timer.

• Leave a radio or television on so the house looks and sounds occupied.

• Large displays of holiday gifts should not be visible through the windows and doors of your home.

• When setting up a Christmas tree or other holiday display, make sure doors and passageways are clear inside your home.

• Be sure your Christmas tree is mounted on a sturdy base so children, elderly persons or family pets cannot pull it over on themselves.

• If you use lights on your Christmas tree, ensure the wiring is not damaged or frayed. Frayed or damaged wiring can cause a fire.

• Place your Christmas tree in water or wet sand to keep it green.

• Never place wrapping paper in your fireplace.

And one final tip from the Mayor: If you have anything of value in your vehicle, lock it. Everywhere. Including at home.

WASH OFF 2021 ON NEW YEAR’S DAY AT THE POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

Dunleavy’s 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge event begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022, with beverages and victuals served outside until 5 p.m. Plungers are expected to enter the water at 2 p.m. in the general area of Station 22. While the event is a fun family-oriented way to start the new year, ultimately it serves as a means to raise funds for the Special Olympics. Remember to find a Special Olympics athlete and make a generous donation to their bucket.

FIRE STATION PROJECT UPDATE

Town Administrator Andy Benke reports: As of Week 22 of the project, the Fire Station structure has taken shape with the roof and framing in place. Trident Construction is working diligently to have the building dried in by Christmas. You will notice the roof is in place, east and west elevation framing complete, north elevation structural steel framing complete and doors framed. At the storage/maintenance building which will serve all Town departments (behind the fire station), the site work is complete, footers are near completion and preparations for slab work are in place. Structural steel framing has been delivered and installation is anticipated to begin in January. When completed, this project will permit our Fire Department to better protect us, and all our Departments to better serve us. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, to you and yours!

See you around the Island!

Pat O’Neil, Mayor

